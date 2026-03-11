Central hub’s voters ready for election on Sunday

ĐÀ NẴNG – Final preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly of Việt Nam and People’s Councils at all levels have been completed at polling stations across Sơn Trà Peninsula and the Chàm Islands, while local fishermen have delayed offshore fishing trips until after March 15.

Public postings of voter and candidate lists, along with information boards and facilities, have been set up at 20 polling sites in Sơn Trà for 52,909 voters and ballots had been delivered to all residents as of last weekend.

Hoàng Sơn Trà, Party secretary of Sơn Trà Ward, said guidance for the vote had been implemented in residential quarters and a final list of 43 candidates for the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term was released last week.

Trà said nearly 47 per cent of the candidates were women and all negotiations on the final list had been completed before February.

“We have reserved the best conditions for more than 52,000 voters in the peninsula casting their ballots at 20 polling stations on March 15,” Trà said.

Residents on the Chàm Islands, 20km off the coast of Hội An, had arranged their plans for the election of deputies on Sunday (March 15) and all fishing trips at sea were cancelled before that day.

Phạm Thị Mỹ Hương, chairwoman of Tân Hiệp Commune, said information on the election had been delivered directly to 2,047 voters on the islands along with updates via social network services, including Zalo, Facebook and the Chàm Islands portal fan page.

Sơn Trà Ward, with a population of 86,000, and the Chàm Islands are two of the most favourite destinations in Đà Nẵng.

The election committee of Đà Nẵng said about 2.1 million voters, including those from the merged former Quảng Nam Province, will cast their ballots on Sunday.

Last week, Trần Cẩm Tú, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, joined a meeting between voters and candidates running for seats in the 16th National Assembly (the 2026–31 tenure) in Constituency No.1 of Đà Nẵng City. — VNS