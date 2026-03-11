Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Central hub’s voters ready for election on Sunday

March 11, 2026 - 07:30
Polling stations across Đà Nẵng and the Chàm Islands are ready as fishermen pause voyages and more than two million voters prepare to cast ballots.
A meeting between voters and candidates is organised at a living quarter in Sơn Trà peninsula. All preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels election have completed for official ballot casting day on March 15. Photo courtesy of Sơn Trà Ward's People's Committee

ĐÀ NẴNG – Final preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly of Việt Nam and People’s Councils at all levels have been completed at polling stations across Sơn Trà Peninsula and the Chàm Islands, while local fishermen have delayed offshore fishing trips until after March 15.

Public postings of voter and candidate lists, along with information boards and facilities, have been set up at 20 polling sites in Sơn Trà for 52,909 voters and ballots had been delivered to all residents as of last weekend.

Members of the election committee of Sơn Trà Ward in Đà Nẵng City check a polling station before the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in the city starts on March 15. Photo courtesy of Sơn Trà Ward's People's Committee

Hoàng Sơn Trà, Party secretary of Sơn Trà Ward, said guidance for the vote had been implemented in residential quarters and a final list of 43 candidates for the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term was released last week.

Trà said nearly 47 per cent of the candidates were women and all negotiations on the final list had been completed before February.

“We have reserved the best conditions for more than 52,000 voters in the peninsula casting their ballots at 20 polling stations on March 15,” Trà said.

Voters come to see information and the list of candidates for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in Đà Nẵng City. More than 2.1 million voters in the city will cast their ballots on March 15. Photo courtesy of Lê Lâm

Residents on the Chàm Islands, 20km off the coast of Hội An, had arranged their plans for the election of deputies on Sunday (March 15) and all fishing trips at sea were cancelled before that day.

Chàm Islands, 20km off the coast of Hội An, is ready for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels on March 15. Photo courtesy of Phạm Thị Mỹ Hương

Phạm Thị Mỹ Hương, chairwoman of Tân Hiệp Commune, said information on the election had been delivered directly to 2,047 voters on the islands along with updates via social network services, including Zalo, Facebook and the Chàm Islands portal fan page.

Sơn Trà Ward, with a population of 86,000, and the Chàm Islands are two of the most favourite destinations in Đà Nẵng.

Banners and decorations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels are set up on a main street of Đà Nẵng City. Photo courtesy of Trần Lâm

The election committee of Đà Nẵng said about 2.1 million voters, including those from the merged former Quảng Nam Province, will cast their ballots on Sunday.

Last week, Trần Cẩm Tú, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, joined a meeting between voters and candidates running for seats in the 16th National Assembly (the 2026–31 tenure) in Constituency No.1 of Đà Nẵng City. — VNS

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, RoK seek to boost all-around cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung emphasised that Việt Nam will continue transforming its growth model based on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, while mobilising the participation of all economic sectors. He said the country will enhance the efficiency of the state economic sector while promoting the private sector as a key growth driver.
Politics & Law

Coast Guard Region No.2 gets ready for election

Voters of the Coast Guard Region No. 2 (CSB2) will be casting their ballots at polling station No 35 in Núi Thành commune, 90km south of Đà Nẵng City’s downtown, to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Laos strengthen defence cooperation

The two militaries have continued to play a pioneering role in carrying out the directions agreed by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, significantly contributing to a peaceful and stable environment for development in each country.

