Hà Nội launches construction of Hồng River Landscape Boulevard project

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has officially begun work on the Hồng (Red) River Landscape Boulevard Investment and Construction Project, marking a major step in the capital’s long-term development plans.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday morning in Phú Thượng Commune by a consortium of investors under the direction of the Hà Nội People’s Committee.

The ceremony marks an important first step in realising one of the largest urban infrastructure projects undertaken by Hà Nội in recent decades, laying the foundation for a new urban landscape and a green, cultural and economic corridor along the Red River as well as the long-term sustainable development of the capital.

Attending the ceremony, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn presented the investment approval decision for the project to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Đại Quang Minh Real Estate Investment Joint Stock Company, the representative of the investor consortium.

The investors comprise Đại Quang Minh, Văn Phú, MIK Group, Thaco, T&T Group and Hòa Phát Group.

The project is one of 234 major works and projects being launched, inaugurated or opened to technical traffic simultaneously across 34 provinces and cities nationwide on Friday in celebration of the Party’s 14th National Congress.

Its commencement contributes to translating the country’s strategic development orientations into practical action while giving concrete form to Hà Nội’s development goals in a new phase.

Under the approved planning orientation, the Red River Landscape Boulevard Project has an estimated total investment of around VNĐ855 trillion (over US$32.4 billion) and will be implemented under a public–private partnership (PPP) model.

The project covers a study area of approximately 11,000ha, stretching from Hồng Hà Bridge to Mễ Sở Bridge across 19 wards and communes of Hà Nội.

The overall investment scope includes an approximately 80-km traffic boulevard, a system of landscape parks and recreational areas covering about 3,300ha, and around 2,100ha of cleared land for urban redevelopment and expansion.

The project is divided into four independent sub-projects.

Sub-project 1 comprises the landscape boulevard along the left bank of the Red River, implemented across seven wards and communes of Mê Linh, Thiên Lộc, Vĩnh Thanh, Đông Anh, Bồ Đề, Long Biên and Bát Tràng.

It includes the Tả Hồng Boulevard with four to 10 lanes and a length of about 35.78 km; a 29-km riverside scenic road; four landscape park clusters with a combined area of around 2,250ha; and a 29-km river embankment system along the left bank.

Sub-project 2 is the landscape boulevard along the right bank of the Red River, running from Hồng Hà Bridge to Mễ Sở Bridge and passing through nine wards and communes of Ô Diên, Thượng Cát, Đông Ngạc, Phú Thượng, Hồng Hà, Lĩnh Nam, Thanh Trì, Nam Phù and Hồng Vân.

This sub-project includes the Hữu Hồng Boulevard with eight to 10 lanes and a length of about 44.82km; a 19-km riverside scenic road; four riverside park clusters covering a total of approximately 1,004ha; and a 30-km embankment system along the right bank.

Sub-project 3 is an underground metro line along the right bank of the Red River, approximately 42km long and running through nine wards and communes.

The metro line is designed to connect seamlessly with the city’s urban railway network, supporting the long-term development of modern and integrated transport infrastructure.

Sub-project 4 consists of resettlement urban areas, developed on site within the overall project footprint in the form of high-rise apartment complexes.

The Red River Landscape Boulevard Project is expected to contribute significantly to the development of the Red River Delta region and the country as a whole in the new development phase.

According to the schedule, the project is planned for completion and inauguration in time for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2030), carrying important political and social significance for the development of Hà Nội and the nation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Vũ Đại Thắng said the Red River has long been closely associated with the history of the formation and development of Thăng Long-Hà Nội.

However, he noted that for many years the areas along both banks had not been developed in line with their potential, remaining fragmented by the dyke system, lacking synchronised infrastructure, and therefore unable to create strong momentum for the growth of the urban core.

"The investment in the Red River landscape boulevard is an objective and urgent requirement to redevelop riverside urban space, complete infrastructure systems and open up a more sustainable and modern development trajectory," he said.

The project is therefore being implemented to synchronously develop transport infrastructure and promote sustainable urban development along both banks of the river, thereby enhancing the quality of the capital’s central urban area.

The project is consistent with the guidance of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm at meetings between the Politburo and the capital Party Committee and closely aligns with the spirit of Politburo resolutions, including Resolution No. 15 on orientations for the development of Hà Nội and Resolution No. 68 on private-sector economic development.

In addition, the National Assembly has issued a resolution piloting special mechanisms and policies for major and important projects of the capital.

Once completed, the Red River landscape boulevard is expected not only to serve as a major transport artery but also to help create a modern cultural, ecological and landscape space, ensure flood safety, contribute to urban redevelopment, improve residents’ quality of life and generate momentum for socio-economic development, thereby supporting the goal of achieving double-digit economic growth in the 2026–30 period.

Hà Nội is committed to providing strong leadership and maintaining close coordination with central ministries and relevant agencies to ensure the project is implemented on schedule, with high quality and efficiency, in strict compliance with the law, and with full protection of the lawful rights and legitimate interests of people in the project area, Thắng said. — VNS