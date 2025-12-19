Major infrastructure projects break ground, inaugurate today in nationwide ceremonies

HÀ NỘI — Groundbreaking, inauguration and technical opening ceremonies for 234 major infrastructure projects with capitals of over VNĐ3.4 quadrillion (US$129.1 billion) will be held simultaneously at 79 locations across the country at 9:00 today.

These events are part of the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress, scheduled for January 2026. December 19 also marks the 79th anniversary of National Resistance Day.

The main location for the nationwide events is in Hà Nội’s Thượng Phúc Commune, where the Olympic Sports Urban Area investment and construction project is inaugurated.

In the northern region, the groundbreaking ceremony for the first component of the Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng Railway project will be held in Lào Cai Province. Bắc Ninh Province will also break ground for phase 2 of the Quế Võ 2 Industrial Park infrastructure development project, while Quảng Ninh Province will begin construction on the high-end tourism service complex in Vân Đồn Special Administrative Zone.

The central city of Huế will hosting the inauguration ceremony of the Huế International General Hospital in Thuận Hóa Ward. Meanwhile, Quảng Ngãi Province will mark the groundbreaking of the Hòa Phát Dung Quất special steel and rail production project in Vạn Tường Commune. The Phan Thiết Military Airport project will be inaugurated in Mũi Né Ward of the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng.

In the southern region, HCM City will break ground on the Youth Cultural House project in Sài Gòn Ward. An inauguration and technical opening of the Cần Thơ–Hậu Giang–Cà Mau section of the eastern North–South Expressway is due to take place in Cần Thơ City. An Giang Province will mark the groundbreaking for phase 1 of the urban railway project in Phú Quốc Special Administrative Zone.

The Long Thành International Airport project in Đồng Nai Province will see its first flight and the inauguration of several works within the project’s first phase.

These projects are among the major infrastructure works launched or inaugurated in 2025, a year marked by several major national anniversaries in Việt Nam.

Earlier, 250 projects were inaugurated or had ground broken to mark the 80th National Day (September 2, 1945–2025), in addition to 80 projects in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

Ahead of the nationwide ceremonies, ministers, ministerial-level leaders, local authorities and project heads were instructed by the Prime Minister to ensure all necessary conditions for the events to be conducted in a solemn, effective, economical and safe manner.

They were also directed to coordinate with Vietnam Television (VTV), the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) and the Ministry of Construction for the live broadcast of the ceremonies, as stated in the Prime Minister’s Official Dispatch No 240/CĐ-TTg.

Local authorities were required to ensure security, safety, power supply, communications, traffic management, medical services and fire prevention at event sites.

Local programmes at each venue are scheduled to place from 7.30am to 8.50am on Friday. From 9am to 11am, all locations will tune in to the national live broadcast on VTV.

The VTV director general was assigned to lead media coverage in coordination with Voice of Vietnam (VOV), Vietnam News Agency (VNA), VNPT, Viettel and local TV stations to broadcast footage from the 12 key locations in Hà Nội, Lào Cai, Bắc Ninh, Quảng Ninh, Huế, Quảng Ngãi, Lâm Đồng, HCM City, An Giang, Cần Thơ and Đồng Nai.

VNPT is responsible for ensuring transmission infrastructure, technical personnel, signal provision and system connectivity nationwide in coordination with Viettel.

The Ministry of Public Security is tasked with ensuring security and traffic safety, while media agencies, including VNA, VOV and Nhân Dân (People) newspaper, carry out comprehensive communications.

The Ministry of Construction and the Government Office have been assigned to monitor the implementation of activities for the nationwide events. — VNS