Wave of 234 projects highlights Việt Nam's technical, infrastructure ambitions

HÀ NỘI — A total of 234 projects were launched or inaugurated on Friday, along with major socio-economic infrastructure schemes, demonstrating Việt Nam’s vision and ambition to “reach far into the ocean, delve deep underground and soar high into space”, according to Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

Speaking on Friday morning at a nationwide ceremony marking the ground-breaking, inauguration and technical opening of 234 projects worth a combined VNĐ3.4 quadrillion (over US$129 billion), Chính said the works form a critical foundation for a modern national infrastructure system capable of meeting the country’s development demands in a new era.

“These projects are vital links in building a Việt Nam that is peaceful, stable, integrated, prosperous, civilised and happy, advancing steadily towards socialism,” he said.

The ceremony was held on Friday morning at the central site for the planned Olympic Sports Urban Area project in Thượng Phúc Commune, Hà Nội, with online connections to other sites in 34 provinces and cities nationwide.

A report from the Ministry of Construction said of the total 234 projects, there are 148 newly launched projects and 86 completed or technically opened schemes. They are distributed across 34 provinces and cities across the country.

The events coincided with the 79th anniversary of National Resistance Day on December 19, 1946, and were held in celebration of the upcoming 14th National Party Congress (to be held in January 2025).

'Leave no one behind'

Chính also said Việt Nam has recently completed a series of strategic and landmark projects reflecting the principle of “aligning the Party’s will with the people’s aspirations” and the commitment to “leave no one behind”.

Among these are nearly 3,200km of expressways now completed or technically opened, including the main North-South expressway and East-West routes; 325km of interchanges and access roads; more than 1,700km of coastal roads; the first commercial flight at Long Thành International Airport; and the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Hà Nội.

Other major achievements include key energy projects, such as the 500kV Quảng Bình-Hưng Yên transmission line (Circuit 3), Thái Bình 2 Thermal Power Plant, Nhơn Trạch 3 and 4 LNG power plants, and the expanded Hòa Bình Hydropower Plant; large seaports, including Lạch Huyện and Cái Mép-Thị Vải, as well as the Hậu River shipping channel; and major hospitals, such as the second campuses of Bạch Mai Hospital and Việt Nam-Germany Friendship Hospital and Huế Central Hospital.

The Government has also completed a programme to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing five years and four months ahead of schedule, delivered more than 102,000 social housing units in 2025 alone and launched the construction of 100 inter-level boarding schools in border areas to ensure stable living conditions and livelihoods for citizens.

Foundations for the future

At the same time, Việt Nam has broken ground on a series of forward-looking projects, including the mega project Gia Bình Airport; maritime-oriented developments, such as Hòn Khoai Port and Cần Giờ Urban Area; urban railways and international connectivity projects; preparations for the North-South high-speed railway; massive initiatives such as the Red River Scenic Boulevard Axis and the Olympic Sports Urban Area; a rail and special steel manufacturing plant; and infrastructure to serve APEC 2027 on Phú Quốc Island.

The Government leader also said the projects launched or inaugurated on the occasion stand out for their scale, technical complexity and strategic importance to socio-economic development.

Collectively, the VNĐ3.4 quadrillion price tag represents the largest-ever total investment value for projects, with private capital accounting for nearly VNĐ2.8 quadrillion ($106.4 billion), or over 82 per cent.

The Olympic Sports Urban Area alone has an investment of VNĐ925 trillion ($35.1 billion), the largest of its kind.

Following three nationwide waves of major project launches and inaugurations in 2025, Việt Nam now has 564 large-scale projects with total investment exceeding VNĐ5.14 quadrillion ($195 billion).

Of this, private capital accounts for more than 74.6 per cent, while State capital stands at 25.4 per cent.

Nearly 140 major projects have already been completed and put into effective operation.

Five key affirmations

PM Chính highlighted five key affirmations reflected in the new projects, which span all regions and sectors nationwide.

First, they affirm the strategic vision, breakthrough thinking and growing maturity of the Party and State in leadership, direction and governance, as well as the improved capacity of ministries and local authorities and the strong participation of citizens and businesses.

They also demonstrate a major leap forward in building strategic national infrastructure, reflecting the stature, resilience and intellect of the Vietnamese people and their aspiration to conquer new heights.

The wave of new projects reaffirms the Party’s correct policy of developing the private sector, using public investment to lead and activate private investment and mobilising all social resources for national development.

Fourth, they underscore the principle that 'the people are the foundation', harnessing the power of great national unity to inspire contribution and ultimately serve the people, bringing prosperity and happiness.

Finally, the projects highlight the Vietnamese tradition of self-reliance and determination, under the motto “what is said must be done; what is committed must be delivered with measurable results” and the spirit of turning the impossible into possible by building on the nation’s own hands, minds, land, skies and seas.

Commendation, gratitude

On behalf of the Government, Chính commended ministries, sectors, local authorities, investors, contractors, consultants, engineers and workers on construction sites, whom he described as “soldiers on a battlefield without gunfire” for their relentless efforts, working day and night in all conditions to deliver national projects.

“Sweat, and even blood and tears, sleepless nights, days of work stretching through public holidays and Tết (Lunar New Year) at construction sites and offices where the lights never go out have all been distilled into projects that are shaping the nation’s development and delivering tangible benefits to the people,” he said.

He also praised agencies and localities for proactively addressing institutional and policy bottlenecks, and acknowledged the vital role of the media in highlighting exemplary individuals and best practices.

Chính also expressed his deep gratitude to local residents who have given up land, relocated their homes, and accepted short-term hardship for the long-term development of national infrastructure, as well as to domestic and foreign enterprises for their trust and contributions to a strong, self-reliant Việt Nam under the principle of 'harmonised interests and shared risks'.

New development space

Addressing the ceremony, Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh said the 234 projects carry significance for politics, economy, security and defence, while opening up new development space and enhancing international integration.

The growing share of private capital reflects the soundness of the Party and State’s policy on private sector development under Politburo Resolution 68.

He highlighted the ground-breaking of the Olympic Sports Urban Area project, with total private investment of around VNĐ925 trillion.

Once completed, it will form a modern, integrated urban and sports complex capable of hosting major regional and international sporting events, while creating a contemporary architectural and landscape space in southern Hà Nội.

Despite unprecedented challenges, over the past five years the Government’s decisive and proactive management has delivered comprehensive progress in infrastructure development, Minh said.

Numerous projects have exceeded schedules, social housing has been prioritised and nationwide emulation movements have generated strong momentum, transforming the national infrastructure landscape.

These achievements have laid a solid foundation for fast and sustainable development in the new phase, contributing to economic growth of over 8 per cent this year and paving the way for double-digit growth in subsequent years.

The construction sector alone recorded growth of over 9 per cent, contributing approximately 1.96 percentage points to national GDP growth.— VNS