Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam rejects US commission's unobjective, inaccurate religion assessments: Spokesperson

December 19, 2025 - 20:31
Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said in Việt Nam, no one is discriminated against on the basis of religion or belief, and the activities of religious organisations are ensured in accordance with the law, she affirmed.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng responding to reporters' questions on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam rejects unobjective and inaccurate assessments of its actual situation contained in the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)’s Việt Nam update report issued on Friday, stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng on Friday.

Hằng made the statement while responding to reporters’ questions regarding the USCIRF's Country Update: Việt Nam.

She stressed that Việt Nam’s consistent policy is to respect and guarantee the right to freedom of belief and religion.

In Việt Nam, no one is discriminated against on the basis of religion or belief, and the activities of religious organisations are ensured in accordance with the law, she affirmed. This is enshrined in the 2013 Constitution and legal system of Việt Nam, and is respected in practice, the spokesperson emphasised.

She added that Việt Nam’s policies, efforts and achievements in ensuring human rights, including freedom of belief and religion, have been recognised and highly appreciated by many countries.

“We have been working and will continue to discuss with the US on issues of mutual concern in a frank, open and mutually respectful spirit, contributing to the promotion of the Việt Nam–US comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development,” Hằng stated. — VNA/VNS Photo

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom