Việt Nam rejects US commission's unobjective, inaccurate religion assessments: Spokesperson

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam rejects unobjective and inaccurate assessments of its actual situation contained in the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)’s Việt Nam update report issued on Friday, stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng on Friday.

Hằng made the statement while responding to reporters’ questions regarding the USCIRF's Country Update: Việt Nam.

She stressed that Việt Nam’s consistent policy is to respect and guarantee the right to freedom of belief and religion.

In Việt Nam, no one is discriminated against on the basis of religion or belief, and the activities of religious organisations are ensured in accordance with the law, she affirmed. This is enshrined in the 2013 Constitution and legal system of Việt Nam, and is respected in practice, the spokesperson emphasised.

She added that Việt Nam’s policies, efforts and achievements in ensuring human rights, including freedom of belief and religion, have been recognised and highly appreciated by many countries.

“We have been working and will continue to discuss with the US on issues of mutual concern in a frank, open and mutually respectful spirit, contributing to the promotion of the Việt Nam–US comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development,” Hằng stated. — VNA/VNS Photo