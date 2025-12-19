Defence ministry inaugurates $300m Phan Thiết military airport

LÂM ĐỒNG — Signalling a major boost for both national defence and future civil aviation, the Ministry of National Defence on Friday inaugurated the Phan Thiết Army Airport investment and construction project in Mũi Né Ward, the central province of Lâm Đồng.

The military airport forms part of the nationwide emulation movement ahead of the 14th National Party Congress to be held next year. It is considered a facility of significant strategic importance, serving dual objectives: building a strong army, reinforcing national defence and security, and contributing to socio-economic development.

With a total investment of VNĐ7.92 trillion (over US$300 million), the project is designed to meet Military Grade I standards and ICAO civilian 4E standards, enabling it to accommodate modern military aircraft as well as large commercial planes such as the Boeing 777 and Airbus A350.

Covering 439 hectares, the airport has been built with a large-scale, synchronised layout, including a flight zone with a 3,050m-long, 45m-wide runway; taxiways and aprons; air traffic communication, navigation and flight command systems for both military and civilian aircraft; and hangars together with maintenance and repair facilities for military aircraft.

The airport is capable of supporting flight training and combat readiness for two air regiments, with a combined force of more than 1,000 officers and personnel.

On August 13, 2024, Air Regiment No 920 conducted its first training flight at Phan Thiết Army Airport. By July 30, Air Regiment No 915 had completed the relocation of its forces from Tuy Hoà Airport to Phan Thiết and commenced training operations.

The airport has effectively met flight safety and operational requirements for both regiments of the Air Force Officer Training School and is ready to support civilian aviation operations in the near future.

Hồ Văn Mười, Chairman of the Lâm Đồng Provincial People’s Committee, said the province’s vast territory, complex terrain and limited inter-regional connectivity make the completion and operation of Phan Thiết Army Airport particularly significant.

The project opens up new development space, facilitating regional linkages and boosting tourism, services, logistics, high-tech agriculture and investment attraction.

Recently, Lâm Đồng Province approved the investment policy for the civilian aviation component of Phan Thiết Army Airport, with a planned capacity of around two million passengers a year by 2030. Once completed, the airport will help complete the national aviation network, shorten travel times and create sustainable socio-economic growth momentum for Lâm Đồng and neighbouring localities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang described Phan Thiết Army Airport as a key national project of strategic importance to strengthening the country’s defence posture and improving the quality of training and combat readiness of the armed forces.

Construction began in 2021 amid significant challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and climate change, while requirements for integrating defence tasks with socio-economic development continued to rise, particularly in strategic areas requiring enhanced air defence–air force capabilities, airspace management and rapid force deployment.

This military airport is fully equipped with modern and synchronised facilities, effectively supporting airspace management, training and combat readiness while serving as a critical link in the region’s strategic defence and security posture.

Minister Giang said that putting the airport into operation will help shape a new strategic configuration, becoming a key element on the force deployment map of the Air Defence–Air Force Service and the entire military, in line with Việt Nam’s military strategy in the era of high-tech warfare.

To maximise investment efficiency, he called on the Air Defence–Air Force Service to direct airport management and operating units to quickly consolidate personnel, organise training to master new equipment, ensure technical readiness, build disciplined operations, closely manage airspace and maritime areas, guarantee flight safety and make effective use of newly invested infrastructure.

The defence chief also urged Lâm Đồng provincial authorities to continue close coordination with the defence ministry and the Air Defence–Air Force Service in ensuring flight safety corridors, resolving land-related procedures, and facilitating the airport’s stable, long-term operations.

Minister Giang further requested relevant agencies and units to draw lessons from the project’s implementation in order to renew thinking, enhance advisory capacity, apply technology more strongly and accelerate the progress of other defence projects with higher quality. — VNS