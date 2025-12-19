Senior Party official reviews preparations for 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, who is also head of the subcommittee for the organisation of the 14th National Party Congress, on Friday chaired a meeting of the subcommittee’s standing board to review preparations carried out so far and tasks from now until the congress.

At the meeting, Lâm Thị Phương Thanh, a member of the Party Central Committee and an official from the committee's Office, presented a report on the coordination in making organisation- and service-related preparations for the 14th Congress since the previous meeting in November.

After listening to the report and comments, Tú noted that as of December 19, the tasks had basically been performed on schedule in line with the plan.

He stressed that at present, media agencies should intensify a peak period of domestic and external communications highlighting the country’s major achievements over nearly four decades of Đổi mới (renewal) and five years of implementing the 13th National Party Congress Resolution, while underscoring the significance and stature of the 14th Congress – a major political event of decisive importance for the nation’s development in the new era.

The leader expressed confidence that relevant agencies will continue to make concerted efforts to basically complete organisation- and service-related preparations by December 31, ensuring readiness for the final rehearsals ahead of the opening of the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS