Diplomat affirms Việt Nam's readiness to help Cambodia, Thailand stabilise relations

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang has affirmed Việt Nam's readiness to work closely with other ASEAN members to help Cambodia and Thailand soon restore peace and stabilise their relations.

Giang, on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung, made the remarks while attending the ASEAN foreign ministers’ special meeting on the current situation between Cambodia and Thailand, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, he welcomed Malaysia’s timely convening of the session, describing it as a meaningful contribution to ongoing efforts by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2025, to support Cambodia and Thailand in seeking a long-term solution for regional peace, stability, and security.

Việt Nam supports Malaysia’s proactive, consistent, and effective leadership as ASEAN Chair, the official stated.

In the light of recent complex developments, Giang expressed Việt Nam’s deep concern over the situation and its negative impact not only on bilateral relations and the people of Cambodia and Thailand, but also on ASEAN’s solidarity, centrality and prestige.

He underscored the importance of promoting ASEAN's solidarity and collective and responsible action in addressing issues related to regional peace and security.

He said that Việt Nam welcomes the goodwill demonstrated by Cambodia and Thailand through the commitments already reached, including the July 28 agreement, the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration on October 26, the establishment of the ASEAN Observer Team, as well as the new ceasefire proposals raised at the meeting.

Việt Nam calls on both sides to exercise maximum restraint, refrain from the use of force, fully implement the agreed commitments, and resolve disputes by peaceful means, in accordance with international law, the UN Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). It hopes that the two sides will soon reach a ceasefire agreement, the Deputy Minister emphasised.

Giang affirmed Việt Nam’s readiness to continue actively supporting and working closely with other ASEAN member states to promote appropriate initiatives and approaches within the bloc, including the utilisation of the existing ASEAN mediation and conciliation mechanisms, to help Cambodia and Thailand restore peace and stabilise their relations at an early date.

During the discussion, ASEAN foreign ministers stressed the need for both countries to exercise utmost restraint, take immediate steps to halt hostilities, implement a ceasefire, and create conditions for people to return to normal life as soon as possible.

The ministers also reaffirmed their support for the bloc’s centrality, especially the ASEAN Chair's leadership and coordinating role, in assisting the parties to narrow differences, build confidence, and create favourable conditions for the resumption of dialogue.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Malaysia issued the ASEAN Chair’s statement on the event's outcomes. The statement noted that Cambodia and Thailand had resumed ceasefire discussions and would convene a meeting of the joint border commission on December 24 to discuss specific issues.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Giang held discussions with several participating foreign ministers and the ASEAN Secretary-General to look into bilateral, regional, and international issues of shared concern. The partners commended Việt Nam’s role, diplomatic efforts, and constructive views and contributions in facilitating dialogue and helping Cambodia and Thailand iron out their differences.

He highly valued the ASEAN Secretary-General's active role and timely proposal to promote dialogue, restraint, and search for a resolution appropriate to the bloc's common interests.

Giang further reiterated Việt Nam’s willingness to serve as a bridge to support dialogue and conflict resolution among the relevant parties in a constructive spirit.

On this occasion, Giang also held working sessions with Adina Kamarudin, Director-General for Maritime Affairs at Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Nushirwan Zainal Abidin, Director-General of Malaysia’s National Security Council.

At the meetings, both sides welcomed the positive development of the Việt Nam – Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and agreed to maintain high-level exchanges, effectively implement the existing commitments and agreements, enhance trade cooperation with a view to reaching the bilateral trade target of US$20 billion, and further expand cooperation in people-to-people exchanges, tourism, and education.

They stressed that maritime cooperation remains an important pillar of bilateral relations and should be further strengthened in a comprehensive manner, particularly in maritime security, fisheries cooperation, marine resource exploitation, maritime infrastructure, energy, and oil and gas.

The two sides also agreed to continue cooperation in addressing illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. Giang affirmed Việt Nam’s strong commitment to combating IUU fishing and promoting sustainable fisheries development.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination in tackling the matter, including information-sharing on fishing vessels and fishermen involved in violations. — VNA/VNS