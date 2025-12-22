Condolences extended to Angola over passing of former parliament leader

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday sent a message of condolences to President of the National Assembly of Angola Carolina Cerqueira over the passing of Fernando Piedade dos Santos, former President of the National Assembly and former Vice President of Angola.

The same day, Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân sent a condolence message to Angolan Vice President Esperança Maria Eduardo Francisco da Costa.

Fernando Piedade dos Santos passed away on December 18 at the age of 75. — VNA/VNS