Home Politics & Law

Condolences extended to Angola over passing of former parliament leader

December 22, 2025 - 19:14
Fernando Piedade dos Santos, former President of the National Assembly and former Vice President of Angola, passed away on December 18 at the age of 75.

 

Fernando Piedade dos Santos, former President of the National Assembly and former Vice President of Angola. Photo of angola24horas.com

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday sent a message of condolences to President of the National Assembly of Angola Carolina Cerqueira over the passing of Fernando Piedade dos Santos, former President of the National Assembly and former Vice President of Angola.

The same day, Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân sent a condolence message to Angolan Vice President Esperança Maria Eduardo Francisco da Costa.

Fernando Piedade dos Santos passed away on December 18 at the age of 75. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

Deputy FM meets French official

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng highlighted opportunities to strengthen collaboration in areas where France has strong expertise, including urban transport, strategic infrastructure, railways, energy, and water treatment systems.
Politics & Law

Senior Party official reviews preparations for 14th National Party Congress

Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú expressed his belief that relevant agencies will continue to make efforts to basically complete organisation- and service-related preparations by December 31, ensuring readiness for the final rehearsals ahead of the opening of the 14th National Party Congress.
Politics & Law

PM urges industry, trade sector to pioneer in six key areas

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed that to make a substantive contribution to national development, the industry and trade sector must also achieve double-digit growth, generate new jobs, strengthen traditional growth drivers such as export and consumption, and accelerate emerging engines of growth, including the green, digital, circular, knowledge-based and sharing economies.

