Humanitarian highlight in Việt Nam-Cuba friendship year

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee has announced the notable outcomes of the programme “65 years of Việt Nam-Cuba solidarity,” marking a special humanitarian highlight in the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Year 2025.

The two countries have designated 2025 as the friendship year to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 – 2025), a milestone affirming the faithful, pure and rare bond of solidarity between the two nations.

Implementing directives from the Party, the State and the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, the VRCS Central Committee coordinated with ministries, sectors and relevant organisations to launch a nationwide fundraising campaign in support of the Cuban people under the theme “65 years of Việt Nam-Cuba solidarity.”

Conducted over 65 days from August 13 to October 16, 2025, the campaign aimed to mobilise at least VNĐ65 billion (nearly US$2.5 million) to help the Cuban people partially address difficulties caused by the prolonged impacts of COVID-19, natural disasters, epidemics, and the blockade and embargo, while reaffirming the enduring friendship between the two peoples.

The campaign generated exceptional resonance across society.

Just 30 hours after its launch, donations reached the initial target of VNĐ65 billion.

Within 48 hours, contributions doubled, and after nearly three days, more than one million donations had been recorded with VNĐ195 billion ($7.4 million).

By the closing date on October 25, 2025, total resources mobilised exceeded VNĐ657 billion ($24.9 million) and $500, contributed by over 2.1 million donors, more than ten times the original target.

This marked the first time an international humanitarian campaign by the VRCS achieved such a scale in a record-short timeframe.

Funds were mobilised through diverse, convenient and transparent channels, including bank transfers, the Charity App, and direct contributions from agencies, enterprises, schools and localities nationwide.

Information on the receipt, management and use of funds was publicly disclosed and regularly updated.

The campaign received strong support from ministries, sectors, localities, agencies and the public. Many central agencies, including the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Government Office and the Vietnam News Agency, actively organised fundraising activities.

Creative initiatives such as charity sports matches, cultural programmes and donation drives further broadened the campaign’s outreach.

Media coverage was carried out in a coordinated, multi-platform manner.

Thousands of news reports and television programmes were published by central and local media outlets.

Cuban and international media, including major Cuban news agencies and several international outlets, also highlighted the campaign’s significance.

Under the direction of Party and State leaders, the VRCS coordinated closely with relevant bodies to ensure the timely transfer of support to Cuba.

On September 1, 2025, the first support tranche worth nearly VNĐ384.2 billion ($14.6 million) was handed over.

The final tranche, valued at over VNĐ272.5 billion ($10.3 million) and $500, was presented on December 2, 2025, during activities marking the 65th anniversary of bilateral ties in Cuba.

Overall assessments show that the programme was not only a large-scale humanitarian effort but also a meaningful political and social activity, reflecting Việt Nam’s humane and loyal foreign policy and further strengthening the special friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba. — VNA/VNS