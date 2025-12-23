Deputy FM calls for communication to spearhead APEC 2027 preparations

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng on Monday chaired the first meeting of the Information and Culture Subcommittee of the National Committee for APEC 2027, stressing the pivotal role of communication and culture in ensuring the success of APEC Việt Nam 2027.

She said Việt Nam hosting APEC for the third time in 2027 is both a great honour and a significant international responsibility, reflecting the high level of trust APEC member economies place in the country amid deepening global integration.

According to Hằng, APEC 2027 offers a rare opportunity to strongly promote the image of a renewed, dynamic, culturally rich and hospitable Việt Nam, as well as the host localities, particularly Phú Quốc, An Giang Province.

She emphasised that information and cultural work must take the lead, helping shape a clear and lasting impression of Việt Nam as a proactive, active and responsible member of the international community.

Deputy FM outlined a three-phase roadmap for communication and cultural activities, beginning with thorough preparations in 2026, followed by peak communication campaigns linked to key conferences in 2027, and culminating in intensive media operations and major cultural events during APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week.

Subcommittee members agreed on the need for close coordination among relevant agencies, while drawing on experience from APEC Years 2006 and 2017 and adopting new approaches to ensure effective and unified implementation.

Concluding the meeting, Deputy FM Hằng called on subcommittee members to swiftly translate the roadmap into concrete plans within their respective agencies and to strengthen coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Information and Press, ensuring communication and cultural work stays one step ahead and contributes decisively to the overall success of APEC Việt Nam 2027. — VNS