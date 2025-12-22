Entry, exit and residence rules set out for foreigners at the International Financial Centre

HÀ NỘI — The Government has issued a decree providing regulations on entry, exit and residence policies for foreigners at the International Financial Centre (IFC) in Việt Nam, following the official establishment of the centre in both Đà Nẵng and HCM City.

Decree 327/2025/NĐ-CP sets out provisions on the issuance of visas and temporary residence cards to foreign nationals who are key investors, experts, managers and highly skilled workers employed by agencies and organisations headquartered at the IFC in Việt Nam, as well as their accompanying family members.

It also provides for the granting of permanent residence to foreign nationals who are key investors, experts, scientists, individuals with special talents or senior managers working on a long-term basis for agencies and organisations headquartered at the IFC.

The decree also further covers tax policies applicable to the IFC, policies on land allocation and land leasing within the IFC and regulations on labour and employment at the IFC.

Foreign nationals in the following categories are covered by the decree: key investors, experts, managers and highly skilled workers employed by agencies and organisations headquartered at the IFC, as well as their accompanying family members; and key investors, experts, scientists, individuals with special talents, and senior managers working on a long-term basis for agencies and organisations headquartered at the IFC.

Article 3 of the decree stipulates that the criteria for identifying key investors eligible for preferential visas, temporary residence cards and permanent residence will be applied in accordance with regulations issued by the IFC's governing authority on criteria for identifying strategic investors.

Criteria for identifying foreign nationals who are managers, senior managers, experts and highly skilled workers eligible for preferential visas, temporary residence cards and permanent residence will be applied in accordance with Article 3 of Decree 219/2025/ND-CP dated August 7, on foreign workers working in Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, criteria for identifying foreign nationals who are scientists or individuals with special talents eligible for consideration for permanent residence will be applied in accordance with one of the criteria used to identify foreign nationals belonging to special categories entitled to preferential visa exemption for entry into Việt Nam, as stipulated in a list in Section II, Appendix I.

The list was issued with Decree 221/2025/ND-CP dated August 8, on time-limited visa exemptions for foreign nationals in special categories entitled to preferential treatment for socio-economic development.

Issuance of visas and temporary residence cards

Article 4 of the decree provides regulations on the issuance of visas and temporary residence cards to foreign nationals at the IFC.

Foreign nationals who are key investors, experts, managers or highly skilled workers employed by agencies and organisations headquartered at the IFC and who meet the criteria stipulated in Article 3 of the decree will be granted a visa or an UD1 temporary residence card with a validity of up to 10 years upon the proposal of the governing authority.

Those who are spouses or children under the age of 18 of those specified in Clause 1 will be granted a visa or an UD2 temporary residence card upon the proposal of the governing authority, with a duration corresponding to the validity of the UD1 visa or temporary residence card issued to their foreign relatives.

Procedures for invitation, sponsorship for entry and application for visa issuance and temporary residence cards for foreign nationals under the article will be carried out in accordance with Articles 16, 19 and 37 of the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Việt Nam. Processing times will not exceed three working days from the date of receipt of a complete dossier.

Consideration for permanent residence

Article 5 of the decree stipulates that foreign nationals who are key investors, experts, scientists, individuals with special talents or senior managers working on a long-term basis for agencies and organisations headquartered at the IFC and who meet the criteria set out in Article 3 may also be considered for permanent residence.

They will be allowed to reside permanently in Việt Nam if they have documents proving long-term employment at agencies or organisations headquartered at the IFC, with at least three consecutive years of employment at such agencies or organisations; and if they are recommended by a minister, head of a ministerial-level or Government-affiliated agency responsible for State management in their relevant professional field, or by the chair of the People's Committee of Đà Nẵng or HCM City.

The decree stipulates that the governing authority will carry out procedures to request permanent residence for foreign nationals at the immigration management authority.

Applications for permanent residence must include a criminal background certificate issued from the applicant's country of citizenship; a diplomatic note from the representative mission of the applicant's country of citizenship asking Việt Nam to grant permanent residence; a certified copy of the applicant's passport, or a photocopy of the passport after presentation of the original for verification; and a written request under Form NT-01 and documents proving that the applicant meets eligibility requirements.

Within two months from the date of receipt of a complete dossier, the Minister of Public Security will decide on granting permanent residence. Where additional verification is required, the time limit may be extended, but must not exceed one additional month.

The foreign national must appear at the immigration management authority to receive the permanent residence card within two months from the date of receipt of the notification of approval.

Every 10 years, foreign nationals holding permanent residence must visit the immigration management authority to renew their permanent residence cards.

Procedures for renewal and reissuance of permanent residence cards will be carried out in accordance with Article 43 of the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Việt Nam. — VNS