13th Party Central Committee concludes final meeting

HÀ NỘI — The 15th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee officially concluded on Tuesday after completing its two-day agenda with a high degree of consensus, quality and unity.

This was the final meeting of the current Party Central Committee tenure before the 14th National Party Congress slated for January 19-25, 2026.

Delivering his closing remarks, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm thanked members of the Party Central Committee for their democratic, frank, objective, innovative and logical discussions, reflecting the dedication and responsibility to the Party, the people and the nation.

The Party Central Committee unanimously assessed that in nearly a century of leading the Vietnamese revolutions, the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) has delivered great achievements of historic significance, he said.

The implementation of the 1991 Party Platform, and its 2011 revision, on the transition to socialism has demonstrated the rightfulness, creativity and suitability of the Party’s Đổi mới (Renewal) policy, and confirmed that the path to socialism chosen by Việt Nam reflects both the country’s practical realities and the broader movement of the times.

Party chief Lâm noted that forty years of renewal, including the notable contributions of the 13th National Party Congress, are the result of a long process of persistent, continuous and determined efforts, and the culmination of the spirit and will of the nation, the Party, the State and the people. From this process, valuable lessons of high theoretical significance and strong practical relevance have been drawn, guiding the nation’s revolutionary cause in the new era.

Throughout the term of the 13th National Party Congress from 2021 to 2026, international and regional contexts have seen rapid changes, marked by many uncertainties that posed significant difficulties. Việt Nam has also faced consecutive impacts from pandemics, natural disasters and climate change, as well as geopolitical, geo-economic challenges and other socio-economic issues.

In that context, the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Party Secretariat have remained united, steadfast, self-reliant and innovative, demonstrating exceptional determination and effort in issuing numerous breakthrough policies and strategic decisions. These have enabled the country to fulfil the goals, targets, tasks, programmes and plans set by the 13th National Party Congress, while creating new potential, drivers and development space for the nation, said the General Secretary.

In the new era of growth, the Party Central Committee has identified three strategic areas to focus on, which are strong breakthroughs in institutional development; stronger decentralisation and delegation of authority; and breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, alongside the development of new productive capacities and new business and production models.

Priority will also be given to restructuring and improving human resources, developing high-quality and highly skilled workers, and attracting and valuing talent. The public sector workforce is also aimed to be revamped with priority given to dynamic and innovative officials who are willing to think boldly, act decisively, take responsibility and make sacrifices for the common good.

Efforts will continue to ensure comprehensive and strong breakthroughs in socio-economic infrastructure development, particularly in transport, technology and energy infrastructure.

The Party Central Committee has approved a report on Party personnel work to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress, and, with a high level of consensus, voted to approve personnel nominations for the 14th Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Party Secretariat and key leadership positions of the Party and the State for the 2026-31 tenure.

These nominations will be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress for consideration, decision and election in accordance with the Party Statutes and regulations.

The Party Central Committee also thoroughly discussed the contents related to the organisation of the 14th National Party Congress, and assigned the Politburo to continue working on the preparation processes to ensure that the Congress is a success.

The 14th National Party Congress is an important political event of the Party and the nation, a historic milestone of Việt Nam. Public officials, Party members and the people are closely following the preparations, placing great attention and high expectations on the success of the Congress, said Party chief Lâm.

He requested members of the Party Central Committee and all Party members nationwide to continue upholding their spirit and sense of responsibility, effectively implement the resolution of this meeting and complete the remaining tasks ahead of the 14th National Party Congress.

On behalf of those nominated for the Party Central Committee and key leadership positions for the next tenure, the General Secretary expressed gratitude to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Party Secretariat for their trust, affirming the determination to continue working in solidarity with a strong sense of responsibility and high productivity, worthy of the confidence of the Party and the people.

In the lead-up to the New Year 2026, Party chief Lâm requested Party Central Committee members to focus on the year-end review in a streamlined, substantive, economical and effective manner, without placing pressure on grassroots levels. Practical measures should be taken so that people can ring in the new year in a joyful, safe, healthy and happy atmosphere.

Party officials are also directed to promptly begin working on the tasks set for 2026 and the 2026-31 term at their respective agencies and localities. — VNS