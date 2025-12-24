Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Pilot special mechanisms, policies serve development of Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng

December 24, 2025 - 12:32
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has certified new resolutions piloting special mechanisms to accelerate major projects in Hà Nội and spur development in Đà Nẵng and Hồ Chí Minh City.
An elevated Cát Linh–Hà Đông metro train runs through Hà Nội, with high-rise buildings in the distance. The newly approved resolutions will pilot special mechanisms to fast-track major projects in the city. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has signed certifications for the legislature’s resolutions on piloting a number of special mechanisms and policies to implement major and important projects in Hà Nội, as well as to promote the development of Đà Nẵng and HCM City.

Accordingly, Resolution 258 pilots a number of special mechanisms and policies in the fields of investment, planning, urban development, architecture, construction, land, and finance to implement major and important projects in the capital.

These include public investment and public–private partnership projects in accordance with the Law on Public Investment and those that need to be implemented immediately; investment projects on the list of projects attracting strategic investors under the Law on the Capital, with total investment capital of VNĐ30 trillion (US$1.1 billion) or more; projects for renovation, upgrading and redevelopment of urban areas; and new investment projects or renovation works to address urgent bottlenecks related to traffic congestion, flooding, environmental pollution and urban order, among others.

Resolution 259 on piloting a number of special mechanisms and policies for the development of Đà Nẵng stipulates that the municipal free trade zone shall be organised into functional zones, including production zones, logistics centres, port and port logistics zones, trade and service zones, and other types of functional zones in accordance with the law.

The resolution also sets out land policies applicable to the free trade area. Accordingly, except for commercial housing construction projects, the State shall allocate land or lease land without auctioning land-use rights or bidding for land-use projects for investment projects in specified sectors and fields, including the construction of innovation centres, data centres, research and development (R&D) centres associated with training; research and support for technology transfer; semiconductor technology; and the construction and business operation of infrastructure for functional zones, among others.

Resolution 260 stipulates the piloting of a number of special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCM City, covering investment management; state finance and budget; urban management, natural resources and the environment; priority lists for attracting strategic investors; the establishment and operation of the HCM City Free Trade Zone; management of science and technology and innovation; and the organisational apparatus of the city’s government. — VNA/VNS

