Announcement on 15th plenum of 13th Party Central Committee

HÀ NỘI — In accordance with the full-term working programme, the 15th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee was held in Hà Nội from December 22 to 23, 2025. Party General Secretary Tô Lâm presided over the meeting and delivered important speeches at the opening and closing sessions.

1. Personnel work for the 14th National Party Congress

The Party Central Committee agreed to adopt the report of the 13th Party Central Committee to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress on personnel for the 14th Party Central Committee. With a high level of consensus, it voted on the list of candidates for membership of the 14th Party Central Committee, as well as personnel nominations for the Politburo, the Secretariat, and key leadership positions of the Party and the State for the 14th term (2026-2031), to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress for consideration, decision, and election in accordance with the Party’s Statutes and regulations.

2. Draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress

– Draft Political Report

This was the fourth time the Party Central Committee had given opinions on the draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress. The majority of opinions expressed high consensus, noting that the draft documents had been prepared thoroughly, carefully, seriously and scientifically; the Politburo closely and earnestly directed the process, and selectively absorbed comments and contributions from the Party Central Committee, Party congresses at all levels, National Assembly deputies, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations, officials, Party members and the people in order to finalise the documents. The contents were described as concise and succinct, yet comprehensive, action-oriented and highly practical; they clearly reflect key highlights as well as new viewpoints and policies of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo, clarify shortcomings and weaknesses, and demonstrate the Party’s mettle and will, and the aspirations of the nation.

– Draft report summarising a number of theoretical and practical issues on the cause of Đổi mới (Renewal) following the socialist-oriented path over the past 40 years in Việt Nam

The Party Central Committee unanimously agreed that the draft report faithfully, objectively and comprehensively reflects the major achievements of historic and epochal significance attained during the renewal process. The committee also focused discussions on several fundamental and important issues, including the international, regional and domestic contexts affecting Việt Nam over 40 years of renewal; the development of the Party’s theoretical awareness during this period; achievements, limitations and lessons learned from the reality of building socialism in Việt Nam; the achievements, limitations and lessons distilled from the practical process of building socialism in the country; assessments of the situation, viewpoints, orientations and solutions to continue comprehensively and synchronously advancing the renewal process, national construction and development, and the safeguarding of the Fatherland in the new period.

– Draft report reviewing 15 years of implementation of the Party Statutes and proposing orientations for amendments and supplements to the Party Statutes

The Party Central Committee expressed strong consensus; and held in-depth discussions and evaluations of the contents set out in the draft report, including the work of disseminating, concretising, inspecting and supervising the implementation of the Party Statutes, as well as the Party Central Committee’s regulations and guidance on Statutes enforcement; results and assessments of the implementation of provisions of the Party Statutes and related regulations and instructions; strengths, limitations, difficulties, shortcomings and their causes in the enforcement of the Party Statutes; and viewpoints and principles guiding the amendment and supplementation of the Party Statutes.

The Party Central Committee agreed to approve the draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress; assigned the Politburo, based on opinions from the Party Central Committee, to direct the finalisation of the documents for submission to the 14th Congress.

3. The Party Central Committee also considered and provided opinions on the draft working regulations of the 14th National Party Congress and the draft election regulations at the 14th National Party Congress; the draft report reviewing inspection, supervision and Party discipline enforcement during the 13th National Party Congress term; the policy of developing a project reviewing 100 years of the Party’s leadership over the Vietnamese revolution (1930-2030); the policy of developing a project reviewing 40 years of implementing the Platform for national construction during the transitional period towards socialism; the report on major issues resolved by the Politburo from the 14th plenum to the 15th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee, as well as key tasks leading up to the 14th National Party Congress; the report on preparations for organising the 14th National Party Congress; the report reviewing Party inspection, supervision and discipline enforcement in 2025 and orientations and tasks for 2026; the report on the national situation in 2025; and the report reviewing Party financial work for the 2021-2026 term.

The Party Central Committee assigned the Politburo, based on the Party Central Committee's feedback, to direct the incorporation of comments and the completion of the draft regulations for submission to the 14th National Party Congress; and to finalise and promulgate the reports. — VNA/VNS