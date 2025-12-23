Military official hosts Cambodian chemical weapons authority chief

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) Sen Lt Gen Phùng Sĩ Tấn has praised positive progress in defence and military ties between Việt Nam and Cambodia in recent years.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Gen Phorn Nara, Secretary General of the National Authority for the Prohibition of Chemical, Nuclear, Biological and Radiological Weapons of Cambodia (CBRNE) in Hà Nội on Tuesday,

The meeting was part of the latter's visit under the 2015 cooperation plan between the two defence ministries.

Tấn praised the exchange of defence and military delegations at all levels, particularly those at the high level; the effective maintenance of dialogue and consultation mechanisms; education-training; border management and protection.

He also highlighted exchanges and twinning activities; public education on bilateral ties; the search, recovery, and repatriation of fallen soldiers’ remains; and mutual support at multilateral forums.

According to Tấn, the success of the second Việt Nam–Cambodia border defence friendship exchange in November has contributed to the practical and effective cooperation among the two countries’ armies, local authorities, and border communities, for a borderline of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation, and development.

Phorn Nara, for his part, conveyed regards from Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Seiha to Gen. Phan Văn Giang, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence. He also briefed the host on the outcomes of his earlier working session with the VPA’s Chemical Corps.

Highlighting the chemical sector’s important role in each army and welcoming the results of the working session, Tan proposed that both sides further step up delegation exchanges, share professional expertise, and enhance coordination in advising defence leaders on their respective specialised fields.

Leaders of the VPA’s General Staff will continue all possible support for closer cooperation between the Chemical Corps and CBRNE, thereby further deepening the overall ties between the two armies, he added. — VNA/VNS