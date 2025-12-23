Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Military official hosts Cambodian chemical weapons authority chief

December 23, 2025 - 22:24
Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) Sen Lt Gen Phùng Sĩ Tấn praised the exchange of defence and military delegations at all levels between Việt Nam and Cambodia.
Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) Sen Lt Gen Phùng Sĩ Tấn meets Gen Phorn Nara, Secretary General of the National Authority for the Prohibition of Chemical, Nuclear, Biological and Radiological Weapons of Cambodia (CBRNE) in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy of Ministry of National Defence

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) Sen Lt Gen Phùng Sĩ Tấn has praised positive progress in defence and military ties between Việt Nam and Cambodia in recent years.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Gen Phorn Nara, Secretary General of the National Authority for the Prohibition of Chemical, Nuclear, Biological and Radiological Weapons of Cambodia (CBRNE) in Hà Nội on Tuesday,

The meeting was part of the latter's visit under the 2015 cooperation plan between the two defence ministries.

Tấn praised the exchange of defence and military delegations at all levels, particularly those at the high level; the effective maintenance of dialogue and consultation mechanisms; education-training; border management and protection.

He also highlighted exchanges and twinning activities; public education on bilateral ties; the search, recovery, and repatriation of fallen soldiers’ remains; and mutual support at multilateral forums.

According to Tấn, the success of the second Việt NamCambodia border defence friendship exchange in November has contributed to the practical and effective cooperation among the two countries’ armies, local authorities, and border communities, for a borderline of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation, and development.

Phorn Nara, for his part, conveyed regards from Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Seiha to Gen. Phan Văn Giang, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence. He also briefed the host on the outcomes of his earlier working session with the VPA’s Chemical Corps.

Highlighting the chemical sector’s important role in each army and welcoming the results of the working session, Tan proposed that both sides further step up delegation exchanges, share professional expertise, and enhance coordination in advising defence leaders on their respective specialised fields.

Leaders of the VPA’s General Staff will continue all possible support for closer cooperation between the Chemical Corps and CBRNE, thereby further deepening the overall ties between the two armies, he added. — VNA/VNS

Cambodia Vietnam diplomatic relations

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Vietnamese, French foreign ministers hold phone talks

Vietnamese foreign minister Lê Hoài Trung called for leveraging the pioneering and coordinating role of the two foreign ministries to ensure that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership advances substantively and effectively, commensurate with the stature of the new relationship framework.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom