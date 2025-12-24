Get-together held in Havana for witnesses to Việt Nam-Cuba special bond

HAVANA - The Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, in coordination with the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), on December 23 held a gathering with former Cuban officials and experts who had worked in and have maintained close ties with Việt Nam, witnessing the special solidarity, friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

The event is among a series of activities marking the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year 2025, in celebration of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 – 2025).

Vietnamese Ambassador Lê Quang Long highlighted that 65 years ago, the two countries chose to stand side by side thanks to trust, shared ideals and sincere friendship. During the most difficult periods of Việt Nam’s struggle for national independence, reunification and defence, the Cuban people always stood with the Vietnamese people, offering invaluable, selfless and humanitarian support.

Cuban experts and officials also came to Việt Nam in challenging times to assist its people, leaving behind a priceless moral and humanitarian legacy, Long said, expressing his belief that with their experience and special affection for Việt Nam, former Cuban experts and officials will continue to serve as “living bridges” of solidarity and as an inspiration to younger generations to preserve and nurture this enduring bilateral relationship.

Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, Chairman of the Cuba–Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, affirmed that the bilateral relations represent a shining example of international solidarity.

Despite geographical distance, the two nations have always shared a sincere, brotherly bond, he said, thanking for Việt Nam’s continuous support for Cuba in its current difficult period and voicing firm belief that the historic friendship, cultivated by generations of leaders and peoples of both countries, will continue to flourish.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese embassy also introduced a special publication titled “Vietnam–Cuba: 65 Years of Brotherhood,” highlighting key milestones in bilateral relations and showcasing vibrant cooperation in agriculture, biotechnology, healthcare, defence, security, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Former Cuban experts and officials reminisced about their time in Việt Nam and visited a photo exhibition jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam News Agency, featuring 20 iconic images reflecting 65 years of profound friendship between the two peoples. VNA/VNS