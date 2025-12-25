Party Congress personnel: no room for rumours

HÀ NỘI – Personnel decisions within the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) are of paramount importance, directly tied to the nation’s destiny and public trust in its leadership.

As the Party Central Committee finalised nominations ahead of the 14th National Party Congress, the process drew intense public attention.

At this sensitive moment, a wave of misleading information has surfaced, underscoring the need for the public to remain vigilant in distinguishing right from wrong and truth from falsehood.

The 15th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee on December 22–23 completed its full agenda. Members approached their work with urgency, seriousness, and a profound sense of responsibility towards the Party, the people, and the nation’s historical legacy. They displayed collective wisdom, frankness and integrity in debates, evaluations and the meticulous drafting of personnel proposals to be submitted to the 14th Congress for review and decision through responsible voting.

All were fully aware that these deliberations transcended mere internal Party affairs, but carried deep and lasting impacts on Việt Nam’s trajectory and public trust.

Consequently, the personnel process adheres to exceptionally strict standards, requiring exhaustive thoroughness, caution, precision and unwavering compliance with regulations. It entails comprehensive, multifaceted and detailed assessments closely aligned with the requirements and tasks for the country's new phase of development.

Far from impulsive or emotionally driven choices, the outcomes reflect a rigorous preparatory effort rooted firmly in Party principles, statutes, and norms.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has repeatedly stressed the extraordinary weight and responsibility this task places on Party Central Committee members and the Party as a whole.

Choosing the supreme leadership body of the Party who will steer Việt Nam towards ambitious and urgent national development goals in the coming era demands the highest degree of care, certainty, prudence and accuracy, in full accordance with the established rules, a point stressed in earlier plenums.

In his closing remarks at the 15th plenum, General Secretary Lâm confirmed broad consensus on approving a personnel report for presentation to the 14th National Party Congress, covering nominations for the incoming Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat, along with top Party and State positions for the 2026–2031 term. These candidates will undergo formal review, decision, and election at the congress in line with Party regulations.

Such outcomes highlighted the Party’s serious and scientific approach to leadership succession ahead of the landmark political gathering. They also reflected a high level of unity, consensus and quality throughout the agenda, with Party Central Committee members clearly showing their sense of responsibility towards the Party, the people and the national future.

Nevertheless, even against the backdrop of a transparent, objective and stringent selection process, hostile forces and opportunists have disseminated distorted allegations and outright fabrications. These efforts seek to breed scepticism, provoke internal division, undermine unity, and erode public trust rather than engage in constructive criticism.

It is not hard to identify these as well-worn 'smoke screen' tactics deployed ahead of major national events. Such actors exploit topics of widespread interest to twist and obscure reality. In connection with the recent plenum, fabricated 'insider' sources, claims of 'finalised' personnel list, invented 'scenarios', and purportedly 'leaked' documents were spread to confuse public perception. Some even masqueraded as scholars, lawyers, or independent journalists to lend spurious credibility to their disinformation.

Under these conditions, rationality, calmness and vigilance are essential societal responses to conflicting claims. Issues of such profound national significance should never, and indeed cannot be judged or disseminated on the strength of rumours alone.

Personnel selection remains the 'key of all keys'. It continues to receive meticulous scrutiny from the Party Central Committee, anchored in the demands of the new era and conducted strictly according to organisational protocols. When the 14th National Party Congress convenes, ultimate authority will reside with its delegates, who are exemplary Party members who embody the broader Party’s collective will. This process vividly illustrates intra-Party democracy, reinforces public confidence, and upholds the enduring tradition of Party building and rectification throughout Việt Nam’s revolutionary history.

As Việt Nam stands on the threshold of a promising new development phase brimming with opportunities and high expectations, staying alert to fake news, rumours and baseless accusations is not merely a voice of rationality but a civic duty towards the nation’s future.

The Party’s major decisions have enabled the country to achieve 'unprecedented stature, strength, and international standing'. Sustained national progress and rising living standards offer the most compelling testament to the Party’s clear-sighted leadership. The Vietnamese people have every reason to believe that all major Party decisions, taken in the broader national interest, will be handled with discipline, caution, and scientific rigour to ensure sustainable advancement. VNA/VNS