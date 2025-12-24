Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

PM calls for development of modern, high-tech military equipment

December 24, 2025 - 18:32
PM Phạm Minh Chính gave high praise to the Ministry of National Defence for its outstanding performance, especially in developing the defence industry and equipping the armed forces with weapons and other technology in a drive towards modernisation.

 

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chairs a working session with the Ministry of National Defence and relevant agencies in the defence industry on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urged the Ministry of National Defence and relevant agencies to continue advancing modern, high-tech weapons and military equipment.

He made the request at a working session on Wednesday to implement national defence and security tasks in 2026, with a focus on developing the defence industry.

According to reports from the session,  the defence industry and military science in 2025 saw significant innovation and creativity, with positive results and continued progress.

The year also marked major advances and technological breakthroughs that upheld the industry's capacity for research, design, production and modernisation for a wide range of weapons and equipment bearing Vietnamese brands.

Chính gave high praise to the Ministry of National Defence for its outstanding performance, especially in developing the defence industry and equipping the armed forces with weapons and other technology in a drive towards modernisation.

He noted that amid unpredictable and complex global developments, any nation seeking prosperity must maintain stability to develop and develop to maintain stability, with strategic resilience and a peaceful environment for cooperation and growth.

The PM stressed the need to firmly safeguard independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, including land, maritime, airspace, and cyberspace sovereignty.

To ensure this sovereignty, the country must possess comprehensive strength, including soft power, hard power and the strength of national unity, he said.

He called for proactive innovation and creativity, with the determination to research and produce advanced, modern weapons and equipment to successfully accomplish tasks in 2026.

Chính also set out the task of enhancing capacity for research, forecasting and situation assessment and advising the Party and State on sound military and defence policies and strategies to meet both immediate and long-term requirements for national defence.

He assigned the military to develop dual-use products serving both defence and civilian purposes.

The PM also requested effective implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW and relevant resolutions of the Government and the Central Military Commission on science, technology and defence industry development.

He called for mobilising all economic sectors, including the private sector, to participate in defence industry development, particularly in foundational and core technologies.

Chính urged the removal of institutional and policy bottlenecks, the mobilisation of financial resources and preferential policies to attract talent, greater attention to workers' training, accelerated implementation of urgent and key tasks, and enhanced international cooperation in the defence industry. — VNS

Politics & Law

Vietnamese, French foreign ministers hold phone talks

Vietnamese foreign minister Lê Hoài Trung called for leveraging the pioneering and coordinating role of the two foreign ministries to ensure that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership advances substantively and effectively, commensurate with the stature of the new relationship framework.

