Vice State President urges thorough review of preparations for 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress

HÀ NỘI — Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân on Thursday asked subcommittees for the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress to review all tasks, ensuring the most thorough preparations for the event.

Xuân, who is also First Vice Chairwoman of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council and head of the organising committee for the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress, slated for December 26–27, made the request while inspecting the preparation work.

The Vice President praised ministries, sectors and subcommittees for their efforts in completing a large volume of work within a short period.

She stressed the need to step up communications efforts, while ensuring tight security control, effective traffic management, and adequate logistics arrangements.

Reporting on progress of the photo exhibition themed “Patriotic emulation – For a prosperous and powerful Vietnam,” Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Nguyễn Thị Sử said preparations are being carried out on an accelerated schedule, ensuring both timeline and quality.

Lauding VNA’s efforts, the Vice President said the exhibition should convey clear, logical and well-structured messages.

Representatives of the subcommittees said that, in general, tasks have been completed according to the set plan.

The congress underscores the Party and State’s strong political resolve to further uphold the tradition of patriotic emulation, viewing emulation as a key instrument for mobilising the combined strength of the entire political system, the business community and the people in the cause of national construction and development.

It will also serve as an occasion to honour outstanding collectives and individuals, who embody the intellect, resilience, spirit of dedication and creativity of the Vietnamese people in the new era.

The event is expected to draw 2,223 delegates, comprising 198 invited guests and 2,025 official delegates. — VNA/VNS