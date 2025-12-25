Vietnamese, Chinese soldiers conduct joint border patrol

LAI CHÂU — The Border Guard Command of Việt Nam's Lai Châu Province, and the Honghe Border Management Detachment and the Jinshuihe Immigration Inspection Station of China conducted a joint border patrol on Thursday.

Under the rotational mechanism, this joint patrol was chaired by the Chinese side. Both sides established a joint patrol command, each forming three land patrol teams and two liaison teams to conduct joint patrols along the border section from Marker No. 29 to Marker No. 71.

The patrol was carried out in two time frames, lasting a total of seven hours. During the operation, both sides deployed three working teams with 48 officers and soldiers, used six vehicles, held 12 on-site meetings, distributed 300 information leaflets, provided outreach to 300 border residents, and patrolled a total distance of 150 km.

The joint patrol command reviewed the results and exchanged information on recent border developments. Both sides agreed to continue strengthening coordination mechanisms, jointly combating cross-border violations, promoting rapid handover mechanisms, ensuring a safe border environment, facilitating customs clearance at border gates, and enhancing friendship exchanges and cooperation.

The two sides will maintain information exchange through correspondence and hotlines to promptly handle border-related incidents; intensify patrols, inspections, and enforcement against illegal entry and exit, human trafficking, smuggling, and other violations; and ensure security and order in the border areas. They will also strengthen communication on laws and border policies to raise legal awareness and border protection responsibility among border residents, helping reduce violations. — VNA/VNS