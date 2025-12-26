Ethnic affairs a strategic, long-term task: Party leader

HÀ NỘI — The Communist Party of Việt Nam has consistently affirmed that ethnic affairs and the implementation of ethnic policies are the responsibility of the entire Party, people and armed forces, and of the whole political system, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm said on Friday.

"The development of ethnic and mountainous areas is a strategic, long-term task of special importance to political stability, sustainable development and the consolidation of the great national unity bloc," the Party leader said while addressing a meeting with outstanding and exemplary ethnic minority pupils, students and young people.

He said the history of Việt Nam's revolution has always recorded the great, persistent and selfless contributions of ethnic minority people. From the early days of nation-building, President Hồ Chí Minh affirmed the immutable truth of great national unity.

In recent years, under the Party’s leadership, ethnic affairs have achieved important and comprehensive results across various fields, he noted. Socio-economic infrastructure in ethnic minority and mountainous areas has continued to improve, while the material and spiritual lives of local people have been markedly enhanced. Grassroots political systems have been consolidated, national defence and security maintained, and trust strengthened among ethnic minority people in the Party and the State.

Education and training in ethnic minority areas have also seen significant progress. The school network, especially boarding and semi-boarding schools for ethnic minority students, has been further strengthened, while policies on tuition exemptions and reductions, scholarships, nomination-based enrolment and student credit have been implemented more effectively. A contingent of young ethnic minority intellectuals is gradually taking shape, asserting its role in the political system, State management, science and technology, and socio-economic development.

The Party chief expressed his confidence that more ethnic minority intellectuals, officials, entrepreneurs, scientists, artists, athletes and outstanding soldiers will continue to emerge from villages and hamlets nationwide, contributing to building an increasingly prosperous and developed country.

To further nurture and promote the role of ethnic minority youth in the new development era, he asked the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs to take the lead in reviewing and refining policies for ethnic minority pupils, students and young people. The ministry would also need to establish long-term monitoring, connection and support for those who have been commended, and replicate effective models and good practices, especially in remote, border and small ethnic minority communities.

The Ministry of Education and Training was urged to consider the development of education in ethnic minority areas a key task, with a focus on identifying and nurturing gifted students, investing in boarding and semi-boarding school systems, and caring for the teaching workforce. It should also coordinate with relevant agencies to develop a scheme for training and creating a pool of ethnic minority cadres from outstanding pupils and students, including considering the provision of scholarships for some of those honoured to study abroad.

The Party leader also called on ministries, sectors, localities, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front to strengthen coordination to create favourable conditions for ethnic minority youth to study, start business, build careers and contribute to the nation. They should also link training with socio-economic development needs, border protection, preservation of cultural identity and the consolidation of the great national unity bloc.

He encouraged the young people to continue nurturing their aspirations for learning, improving knowledge and skills, mastering science, technology and digital transformation, and cultivating political steadfastness, ethics, discipline and innovative thinking, while living with ideals, ambition and responsibility to their families, communities and the nation.

He also reminded them to take pride in their traditions and cultural identities, preserve their languages, scripts and customs, avoid inferiority or self-consciousness, dare to dream big and go far while always keeping their homeland and country in their hearts. They should become nuclei of unity within their families, communities and among ethnic groups, bringing their knowledge, experience and aspirations for devotion to help build ever more prosperous villages and hometowns.

At the meeting, a representative of the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs reported on the study situation of outstanding and exemplary ethnic minority pupils, students and young people, while representatives of the honourees shared their academic achievements and efforts to overcome challenges in recent years. — VNA/VNS