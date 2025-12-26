Prime Minister commends Vietnamese students for winning international prizes

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday met with and commended students who won prizes at international competitions in 2025, urging them to continue striving to become responsible citizens dedicated to serving the Fatherland and the people.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), over the past decade, Vietnamese student teams competing in international academic contests have won a total of 434 prizes, including 132 gold, 169 silver and 133 bronze medals, along with certificates of merit.

Many students achieved consecutive gold medals over two years, while some secured gold medals when they were 10th graders.

In the 2024–2025 school year, Việt Nam sent seven teams to regional and international Olympiads in mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology and informatics. All 37 participating students won prizes, bringing home 13 gold, 16 silver and eight bronze medals.

Notably, all four Vietnamese contestants at the International Chemistry Olympiad won gold medals, marking the country’s best-ever result. Việt Nam also ranked fourth among 60 countries at the International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad, marking its first participation in the contest. At the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 2025 in the US, Việt Nam recorded its highest achievement to date with two second prizes and one third prize.

Among the 91 students honoured at the meeting, 10 had won awards in international competitions in sports, music, arts and other fields.

Speaking at the event, PM Chính expressed his pride in the students, describing them as “gold-star warriors on the frontlines of talent and intellect.”

The PM reaffirmed that education and training are a top national priority and the foundation for developing high-quality human resources for the country’s fast and sustainable growth.

He emphasised that nurturing and effectively utilising talent, especially in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, is an inevitable trend and a strategic priority in the current global context.

The PM called on ministries, sectors and localities to further invest in discovering, training and fostering talented students, while paying greater attention to developing excellent teachers and coaches.

He also tasked the MoET with coordinating relevant agencies to draft a project on identifying and nurturing young Vietnamese talents for submission to the PM.

PM Chính asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to focus on nurturing and developing talented human resources for the cultural, artistic and sports sectors, while ensuring appropriate policies and benefits for athletes, coaches and sports experts, with the aim of improving national sporting achievements.

Encouraging the students, PM Chính expressed his confidence that they would continue to excel in their studies and training, contributing to a stronger, more prosperous and joyful Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS