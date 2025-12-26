PM inspects preparations for 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday morning inspected preparations and attended a full rehearsal for the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress, during which he underscored the importance of ensuring the event is organised in a dignified, inspiring and highly impactful manner.

PM Chính, who is a Politburo member and Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation, was accompanied by Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, along with members of the Party Central Committee, including Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính, and leaders of ministries, sectors and agencies.

During the inspection, the PM and officials reviewed all aspects of the congress’s preparations, including decoration, reception and protocol arrangements, logistics and support services. They also examined exhibitions highlighting the country’s outstanding socio-economic achievements after nearly 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), as well as photo displays and propaganda artworks showcasing patriotic emulation movements nationwide. The main hall, central stage and overall venue layout were also carefully reviewed.

Notably, the PM and accompanying officials observed and approved the full programme of the congress, including opening cultural performances, documentary reports on emulation movements, and interactive exchanges with exemplary individuals and collectives.

Emphasising that the successful organisation of the congress would not only create strong momentum for patriotic emulation but also provide valuable experience for preparations for the 14th National Party Congress, PM Chính requested adjustments and refinements to decorations, exhibitions and artistic performances.

He stressed that the event should convey a unifying atmosphere that spreads patriotism, the will to rise and the aspiration to contribute, ushering in a new phase of emulation to build a prosperous, civilised and happy nation firmly advancing toward socialism.

The PM also called for a comprehensive and balanced review of emulation movements across all sectors, fields, regions and social groups, ensuring continuity and close alignment with the Party’s guidelines and the Government’s directives.

Held under the theme “Emulation for innovation, acceleration, and breakthrough to usher the nation into an era of prosperity, civilisation, and strength,” the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress will take place at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội from December 26 to 27, with the attendance of 2,223 participants, including 198 guests and 2,025 official delegates.

The congress is a major political event, reviewing patriotic emulation movements over the past five years, honouring outstanding collectives and individuals, and launching new movements for the coming period. VNA/VNS