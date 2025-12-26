Party’s policy-strategy body holds year-end performance review

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies – the Party’s strategic advisory body on socio-economic issues – held a conference in Hà Nội on Friday to review its performance this year and outline tasks for next year.

Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú attended and delivered guiding remarks at the event.

According to a summary performance report, the commission chaired the drafting of and submitted to the Politburo one resolution and three guiding conclusions on major socio-economic issues. The topics include national energy security, the use of economic resources, the realisation of the growth targets for this year and following years, and the sustainable development of Vietnamese urban areas.

It also properly carried out apparatus reorganisation and streamlining, reformed the working methodology, and held forums and workshops to collect information for research and advisory activities.

In his address, Tú urged the commission to keep reforming its thinking and action, elevate the quality of the strategic advisory work, and enhance its capacity for research, analysis, and forecasting – especially in response to major global trends. He stressed the need for timely recommendations on guidelines, policies, and measures to support the Party’s leadership over socio-economic development, and for concretising the Resolution of the coming 14th National Party Congress into action programmes and plans.

He also asked the commission to further promote its core role in coordinating strategic research, improve the review of models and best practices, and intensify theory research and reality reviews, particularly on the development of a socialist-oriented market economy in Việt Nam.

It is also important to strengthen its inspection and supervision of the implementation of resolutions and assigned tasks under approved programmes and plans, Tú added.

The official underlined the importance of promoting the Party building; enhancing efficient coordination with other Party commissions, ministries, sectors, and localities; and better bringing into play its role as an information bridge among localities, sectors, and central authorities.

At the conference, Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, head of the commission, said the body will focus on finalising and issuing its 2026 work plan as a basis for the quality and timely implementation of assigned tasks. — VNA/VNS