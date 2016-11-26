Party leader offers incense at Lý Thái Tổ Monument, extends Tết greetings to Hà Nội residents

HÀ NỘI — On the eve of the Lunar New Year (Tết), February 16, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm offered incense at the Monument to King Lý Thái Tổ, and paid a Tết visit to the Party Organisation, authorities and people of Hà Nội at the municipal Party Committee headquarters.

General Secretary Lâm paid tribute to the forefathers who built and defended Thăng Long-Hà Nội, the thousand-year-old capital of civilisation, safeguarded the nation’s sacred territory and nurtured invaluable historical and cultural traditions for the enduring vitality of the capital and the country. He also prayed for national prosperity, peace and strength.

At the Lý Thái Tổ Flower Garden, the Party chief extended greetings to elderly citizens, children, traffic police officers and environmental sanitation workers on duty during the holiday.

At a meeting with municipal leaders, Vũ Đại Thắng, Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, reported that the capital has ensured a joyful, safe and orderly Tết for residents and visitors. Political security and social order are maintained; policies for people with meritorious service and disadvantaged groups are implemented; healthcare services operate around the clock; and traffic safety and environmental sanitation are guaranteed.

He emphasised that 2026 marks the first year of implementing the Resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and the 18th Hà Nội's Party Congress. The city has directed agencies to promptly translate resolutions into action programmes, maintain work throughout Tết, accelerate institutional reform, planning and infrastructure development, and advance key projects to meet its 11 per cent growth target for 2026.

General Secretary Lâm noted the vibrant festive atmosphere across Hà Nội, especially around Hoàn Kiếm Lake. He commended the city’s forward-looking 100-year vision planning and its determined implementation of Party resolutions. As the political-administrative centre of the country, Hà Nội must pioneer innovation, foster science and technology, promote digital transformation, remove bottlenecks and develop a knowledge-based growth model.

He underscored the decisive role of officials and leaders in realising these goals, calling for responsibility, integrity and a spirit of dedication. Praising the determination to 'work through Tết,' he described it as a reflection of responsibility before historic opportunities.

On behalf of the Politburo and Secretariat, the General Secretary extended New Year wishes of health, prosperity and success to Hà Nội’s Party Organisation, authorities and people, expressing his confidence that the capital will achieve new victories in the first year of the new term.

At the turn of the year, the Party leader also visited and extended Tết greetings to the family of Professor, Dr, People’s Teacher Nguyễn Lân Dũng and Associate Professor, Dr, People’s Doctor Nguyễn Kim Nữ Hiếu. He praised their lifelong contributions to education, health care and science, and encouraged them to continue inspiring younger generations in the service of the nation’s development. — VNA/VNS