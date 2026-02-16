Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Congratulations to President of Portugal

February 16, 2026 - 12:37
State President Lương Cường on February 16 sent a congratulatory message to António José Seguro on his election as President of Portugal.

 

National flags of Việt Nam and Portugal. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on February 16 sent a congratulatory message to António José Seguro on his election as President of Portugal.

On July 1, 1975, Việt Nam and Portugal officially established diplomatic relations. Over the past over five decades, the friendship and cooperation between the two countries have steadily grown, with continued efforts by their leaders and people to deepen ties across a wide range of sectors. — VNS

