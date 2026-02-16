Congratulations to President of Portugal

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on February 16 sent a congratulatory message to António José Seguro on his election as President of Portugal.

On July 1, 1975, Việt Nam and Portugal officially established diplomatic relations. Over the past over five decades, the friendship and cooperation between the two countries have steadily grown, with continued efforts by their leaders and people to deepen ties across a wide range of sectors. — VNS