Việt Nam supports Cuba in ensuring food security

HAVANA — Representatives of the Vietnamese Government and AgriVMA, a Vietnamese enterprise engaged in rice production, have handed over 250 tonnes of rice as non-refundable aid to Cuba under an agreement between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Cuba’s Ministry of Agriculture.

Speaking at the ceremony on Friday, Cuban Deputy Minister of Agriculture Telce Abdel González affirmed that Cuba will create all favourable conditions for AgriVMA’s rice production project in Los Palacios district, Pinar del Río province, with a view to expanding the model to other localities across the country.

He highly valued Vietnamese enterprises investing in Cuba’s agricultural sector, noting that their operations have helped boost agricultural output and ensure food security for the Caribbean nation. The Deputy Minister also expressed his hope that Vietnamese agricultural businesses will continue to expand their investment in Cuba, not only in rice cultivation but also in other agricultural products.

He further stated that agricultural cooperation contributes to elevating bilateral economic ties to match the two countries’ sound political relations.

For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Lê Quang Long underlined the significance of the event, saying it reflects the confidence of Vietnamese enterprises investing and operating in Cuba despite the difficulties the country is facing. The continued operation and expansion of Vietnamese businesses in Cuba stand as vivid evidence of the special solidarity, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba, he said.

The ambassador thanked the Cuban ministry for its timely support for Vietnamese enterprises over the past time, affirming that promoting agricultural cooperation and assisting Cuba in ensuring food security have consistently received high attention from Vietnamese leaders.

Meanwhile, Đặng Quang Thủy, executive director of the AgriVMA rice project in Los Palacios district, reaffirmed the company’s determination to step up production in Cuba, thereby contributing to consolidating the Việt Nam–Cuba comprehensive collaboration.

At the event, representatives of both sides signed a handover record for the 250 tonnes of rice, the first batch that Việt Nam has presented to Cuba in 2026 under the bilateral agreement.

The rice is produced from the CT16 hybrid variety, which yields over seven tonnes of fresh paddy per hectare. The variety is currently cultivated by AgriVMA on more than 1,000 hectares in Los Palacios. — VNA/VNS