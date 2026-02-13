Party chief receives US Assistant Secretary of State

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm received visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Michael DeSombre in Hà Nội on Friday.

DeSombre conveyed congratulations from US President Donald Trump to General Secretary Lâm on his re-election as the leader of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and on the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress.

General Secretary Lâm said the 14th National Party Congress concluded successfully, marking a milestone that opens a new phase of development for Việt Nam. He also extended his deep thanks to President Trump for his congratulatory message on the success of the congress.

Welcoming the visit by the US Assistant Secretary of State, the Party leader commended the role of the US Department of State in promoting the positive momentum of Việt Nam–US relations in recent years. He affirmed that Việt Nam consistently regards the US as one of its leading important partners and stands ready to further deepen comprehensive cooperation across fields for the benefit of the two countries' people, while contributing positively to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

Party General Secretary Lâm reaffirmed that Việt Nam will continue to pursue a consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, acting as a responsible member of the international community and an active contributor to regional and global issues.

DeSombre said President Trump highly values Party General Secretary Lâm’s decision to participate in the Gaza Board of Peace initiative.

He affirmed that the US attaches great importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam, supports a strong, independent, and prosperous Việt Nam, and wishes to enhance strategic-level cooperation with the country both bilaterally and on regional and international matters.

The US official showed his satisfaction with the outcomes of his meetings with Vietnamese ministries and agencies during the visit, affirming his commitment to continuing efforts to promote substantive and effective development of Việt Nam–US relations in the time ahead. — VNA/VNS