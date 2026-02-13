Police to inspect select businesses nationwide in 2026 under risk-based plan

HCM CITY — The Ministry of Public Security plans to carry out targeted inspections of companies and household businesses this year, focusing on sectors and locations deemed to pose "risks to public order and security," according to a newly released enforcement plan.

The inspections, outlined in Plan No. 12 issued by the ministry, will apply to enterprises, individual businesses and traders in categories identified for review under current regulations.

Authorities said the effort aims to strengthen state management while supporting compliance and improving the business environment.

Under the plan, inspections will be conducted quarterly using both on-site inspections and remote monitoring, with a strong emphasis on digital monitoring and data analysis.

Police units will prioritise electronic records and information already held by state agencies, including data from national population and digital identification systems, to reduce paperwork and administrative burdens on businesses.

Officials said the approach is intended to move away from broad, routine checks toward a more risk-based system.

Lists of businesses subject to inspection will be approved by senior police officials at the central or provincial level, with attention focused on sectors and activities considered to carry higher risks of security or regulatory violations.

The ministry said inspections should not overlap with existing audits or extend unnecessarily.

Companies that comply well with regulations may be exempted from routine checks, while the total number of inspections, including joint inter-agency visits, should be limited to one inspection per year per enterprise unless clear signs of violations emerge.

Authorities also stressed that the process must protect confidential information and avoid requesting documents already available within government information systems.

The plan explicitly prohibits harassment or abuse of inspections for improper purposes.

Officials framed the initiative as part of a broader effort to modernise regulatory oversight and strengthen coordination between agencies, while also helping businesses comply with legal requirements at an early stage.

The ministry said the inspections are intended not only to enforce laws but also to provide guidance and support to companies and individual traders.

The announcement comes at a time when inspection policies are closely watched by the private sector, which plays an increasingly central role in the country’s economic growth but remains sensitive to regulatory signals.

Business groups have long called for clearer inspection procedures and reduced duplication among authorities to minimise compliance costs and uncertainty.

Recent government reforms have sought to streamline administrative checks, promote digital governance and improve the investment climate as Việt Nam competes to attract foreign investment and strengthen domestic enterprises.

Analysts say risk-based and data-driven inspections are common in many countries seeking to balance regulatory oversight with business-friendly policies.

However, some business owners remain cautious, noting that the impact of inspection plans often depends on how they are implemented at local levels.

Past complaints have included overlapping visits from different agencies and inconsistent enforcement practices.

Provincial police chiefs will be responsible for executing the plan and ensuring compliance with its principles.

The ministry’s Economic Security Department has been tasked with providing guidance and monitoring implementation throughout 2026.

Authorities said the ultimate goal is to "improve public order management while supporting lawful business operations and contributing to a more transparent and stable investment environment." — VNS