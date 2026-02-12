Việt Nam, Canada deepen legal cooperation to support sustainable trade

HÀ NỘI — Legal and judicial cooperation between Việt Nam and Canada is entering a new phase of development, reinforcing a foundation for sustainable trade and deeper economic integration.

On February 12, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice, Vietnamese Minister of Justice Nguyễn Hải Ninh welcomed Maninder Sidhu, Canada's Minister of International Trade, during the latter's working visit to Việt Nam

The meeting took place in a friendly and trustful atmosphere, reflecting the Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries after more than 52 years of diplomatic relations.

Minister Ninh spoke highly of the growing cooperation in legal and judicial fields, highlighting technical support activities and experience-sharing initiatives aimed at strengthening law-making and enforcement capacity, as well as legal training and research.

He noted that as Việt Nam accelerates institutional reforms and continues to build a modern, effective rule-of-law state that places citizens and businesses at its centre, enhanced legal and judicial cooperation with developed partners such as Canada offers valuable experience for the country to reference and adapt in the process of improving its legal framework.

Following the meeting, the two ministers attended the announcement ceremony for the Vietnam Initiative for Strengthening Trade (VIST) project.

Speaking at the event, Sidhu said the initiative is a seven-year, US$7.3-million programme implemented by the Canadian Bar Association to help Vietnamese legal professionals and officials working on international trade law and dispute resolution.

He added that VIST is designed to enhance legal human resources in trade and investment while supporting the institutional frameworks necessary for the development of International Finance Centre in HCM City and Đà Nẵng.

"And it is yet another marker in the warm and growing relationship between Canada and Việt Nam," Sidhu said, describing the project as an important skills exchange programme that will open doors to countless new international trade and investment opportunities.

"I am very excited at the prospect of our countries sharing and reciprocating their trade-related expertise, knowledge, resources and best practices," he added.

"That means more Vietnamese and Canadian entrepreneurs and investors, especially women, small businesses, Indigenous Peoples, young people and other typically under-represented exporters, will be equipped to explore and compete in new and bigger international markets."

The project aims to strengthen the capacity of the Ministry of Justice and relevant agencies in developing and refining legal institutions that support economic growth and deeper participation in international economic integration.

It will do so by drawing on Canada's experience in areas such as protection of property rights, contract enforcement, business freedom, private sector development, policy mechanisms for an international financial centre and improving the quality and capacity of out-of-court dispute resolution.

Both sides agreed to coordinate closely to complete internal approval procedures in accordance with each country's legal regulations, ensuring the project's effectiveness and meeting the expectations of both governments and business communities while complying with Việt Nam's foreign policy and international integration guidelines. — BIZHUB/VNS