Man prosecuted for abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon State interests

HƯNG YÊN — Criminal proceedings has been initiated against a man from Hưng Yên Province for “abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon the interests of the State, and the legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals,” the provincial Department of Public Security announced on Thursday.

The decisions issued by the department's Investigation Security Agency also ordered a search of his residence and the temporary detention of the 68-year-old man.

According to the investigation, since early 2020, Vũ Như Anh frequently filed complaints and denunciations with authorities at various levels in what was Nghĩa Hiệp Commune of Yên Mỹ District (now Nguyễn Văn Linh Commune of Hưng Yên Province), mainly concerning the land management and use by officials of People’s Committee of Nghĩa Hiệp Commune over a long period.

Many of the complaints and denunciations were found to be unfounded, lacking evidence, speculative, accusatory, defamatory and prolonged, according to the investigation.

He claimed to be fighting against corruption and wrongdoings and asserted having sufficient legal knowledge to demand that agencies and organisations comply with his proposals and requests.

When competent officials receiving the complaints and denunciations provided explanations and requested relevant information, documents, and evidence, he reportedly reacted angrily, stating that “the investigation will reveal everything.”

When officials refused requests in accordance with the law, he allegedly accused them of covering up corruption, failing to cooperate in anti-corruption efforts, and lacking professional competence.

Recently, when coming to State agencies to submit complaints and denunciations, Anh allegedly used a mobile phone to record audio and video, later posting the clips on social media with ambiguous and accusatory titles.

These posts reportedly led some viewers to misunderstand and assume that officials and State agencies had committed violations or covered up corruption. Several videos were said to contain contents insulting the reputation and honour of State officials.

The Investigation Security Agency is continuing to consolidate the case file to handle Anh in accordance with the law. — VNA/VNS