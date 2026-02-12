National Assembly deputies listen to and reflect the people’s will and aspirations

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly deputies must dare to think, dare to act, dare to take responsibility, and always place the interests of the country and the people above all.

NA Deputy Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh made the statement while chairing a training conference for first-time NA deputy candidates.

The session was held on Thursday by the Committee on Deputy Affairs, in collaboration with the Ethnic Council and the NA’s Committee on Culture and Society.

At the conference, Deputy Chairwoman Thanh emphasised that just over one month remains before voters nationwide take part in the great national festival – election day for NA deputies for the 16th term and deputies to people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

This is a major political event for the country, where the people exercise their sacred rights and duties to select worthy representatives who, on behalf of voters, will decide on important national and local issues in the new development phase.

She said that the quality of activities in the new term depends first and foremost on the quality of the deputy contingent. Therefore, thorough preparation for candidates, especially first-time participants, female candidates and ethnic candidates, is of special importance.

The NA is the highest representative body of the people and the highest state power organ. The quality of the NA's activities is determined by the intellect and responsibility of each deputy. Thus, deputies must possess firm political mettle, impeccable ethics, strong expertise and good parliamentary skills.

In particular, they must maintain close ties with voters, listen to and faithfully reflect the will and aspirations of the people.

The trust and confidence of voters are the highest measure for a deputy.

The Deputy Chairwoman made clear that the Party and State have always paid attention to increasing both the proportion and the quality of representation of women and ethnic group members in elected bodies.

Their participation not only ensures representativeness but also brings diverse, practical and profound perspectives, contributing to policies that are increasingly realistic and humane.

Full-time NA deputies at the central level work at NA agencies and play a core role in enhancing the quality of legislation, oversight and decision-making on the country's important issues.

In the 15th NA term, central full-time deputies accounted for 22.25 per cent, ethnic group deputies 17.84 per cent, and female deputies 30.26 per cent.

Moving to the 16th term, central agency deputies are projected to account for 43.4 per cent, ethnic deputies at least 18 per cent, with attention paid to very small ethnic groups not yet represented and female deputies at least 35 per cent in the official candidate list.

These figures demonstrate the determination to enhance the professionalism, representativeness and quality of the NA's activities in the new development phase.

Deputy Chairwoman Thanh noted that the journey from candidate to successfully elected deputy is a major challenge.

The 16th NA deputy candidates must conduct election campaigns in accordance with legal regulations, ensuring democracy, openness and equality.

Each candidate enters the election campaign with a spirit of supreme respect for the law, winning voters' trust through talent, dedication, responsibility and the moral qualities of a representative of the people's will and aspirations, to be worthy of voters' confidence.

The training conference lasted one day, during which 16th NA deputy candidates were introduced by presenters to an overview of the NA and the election process for NA deputies and the participation of women and ethnic compatriots in the NA.

They listened to experience in selecting content for the action programme of female NA deputy candidates, experience in selecting content for the action programme of ethnic group NA deputy candidates and skills in developing and presenting the action programme.

The deputies also practised developing and presenting their action programmes, shared experiences and practised communicating with press and media agencies during election campaigns. — VNS