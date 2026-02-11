Party Chief Tô Lâm hopes students nurture strong academic aspirations

ĐẮK LẮK — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has expressed his hope that students in Ea Rốk Commune in particular and across the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk more broadly will nurture strong academic aspirations and strengthen their determination to overcome hardship, pursuing education as a pathway to maturity, poverty alleviation and local development.

Lâm made the remarks on Wednesday morning while attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ea Rốk Inter-level Boarding School for Primary and Lower Secondary Education.

The ceremony was jointly organised by the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army under the Ministry of National Defence and the provincial People’s Committee.

The event marks the successful conclusion of the 14th National Party Congress and forms part of preparations to welcome the Lunar New Year.

Addressing the ceremony, the Party leader stressed that the new school is not merely a construction project but one of profound social importance.

“It reflects the Party and State’s care and commitment to ethnic children in disadvantaged areas,” Lâm said.

The project is expected to create an important breakthrough in local educational development, strengthen on-the-spot human resources, progressively raise educational standards and improve workforce quality.

In turn, it will contribute to socio-economic development, enhance both the material and spiritual well-being of residents and help preserve and promote the cultural identities of ethnic communities.

He also commended the Ministry of National Defence for proactively mobilising resources and directly organising the investment and construction of the school.

He described the initiative as a practical and meaningful act demonstrating the army’s sense of responsibility, solidarity and support for ethnic group areas facing difficulties, while contributing to national education and training efforts and strengthening national defence and security.

Ensuring progress, quality

To ensure that the project is completed on schedule and operates effectively, Lâm called on the ministry to continue overseeing construction to guarantee progress, quality, technical standards and safety, while maintaining close coordination with relevant agencies and local authorities.

He also urged the province and the school to make thorough preparations in terms of teaching staff, curricula and teaching content.

Once completed, the facility must be effectively managed and operated, with efforts focused on building a healthy and comprehensive educational environment.

Particular emphasis should be placed on moral education, lifestyle formation, ideals and resilience among students.

The school, he said, must truly become a second home for pupils, giving parents confidence in entrusting their children to its care.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, Lâm extended his warmest greetings and best wishes to veterans and people of all ethnic groups in the commune.

He wished local teachers continued dedication and responsibility and encouraged students to study diligently, cultivate good character and strive to become responsible and capable citizens.

At the ceremony, the Party chief and General Phan Văn Giang, Minister of National Defence, presented gifts to the communal Party organisation, teachers and students as well as representatives of disadvantaged families in the area.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lieutenant General Phùng Sỹ Tấn, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army, said the commune remains an area where socio-economic conditions are challenging and educational facilities limited.

The construction of a modern inter-level boarding school providing adequate facilities for study, living and training is therefore necessary and in line with the aspirations of local residents and the commune’s development needs.

The project will be built on nearly six hectares in Hamlet 8 of the commune.

It will comprise 18 classrooms, 10 at primary level and eight at lower secondary level, along with fully equipped academic blocks, a library, a multi-purpose hall and a modern boarding area.

Total investment amounts to VNĐ150 billion (US$5.78 million), funded through mobilised resources and enterprises under the ministry.

Described as a special gift from the Central Military Commission and the ministry to local people, teachers and students, the school is expected to accommodate nearly 700 students from the commune and neighbouring areas once operational.

The new facility will provide a relatively comprehensive environment for learning, living and personal development, supporting students’ holistic growth in knowledge, skills, physical health and character.

On behalf of the project's investor and construction forces, Tấn pledged close coordination with local Party committees and authorities to ensure the project is implemented in strict compliance with regulations, with zero tolerance for misconduct or waste and delivered on schedule.