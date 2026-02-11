Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam shares experience in promoting inclusive, equitable social development at UN

February 11, 2026 - 07:17
Việt Nam's policy framework for social development continues to be strengthened, including the new employment law, which will take effect in 2026, expanding protection for informal workers and enhancing labour market services.

 

Minister Counsellor Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN. — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — Social development and social equity are central pillars of Việt Nam’s national development strategy, with improvements in people’s living standards serving as a key measure of growth, according to Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN Minister Counsellor Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên.

He made the remarks at the 64th session of the UN Commission for Social Development (CSocD), held in New York from February 2-10 under the theme 'Advancing social development and social justice through coordinated, equitable and inclusive policies'. The session brought together ministers, senior labour and social affairs officials from member states, and representatives of international organisations.

The Vietnamese representative noted that over the past five years, the multidimensional poverty rate in the Southeast Asian nation has fallen from 5.2 per cent to 1.3 per cent, while GDP per capita has increased 1.4-fold, placing it among upper middle-income economies. 

Its policy framework for social development continues to be strengthened, including the new employment law, which takes effect this year and expands protection for informal workers while enhancing labour market services.

Women account for more than 30 per cent of National Assembly deputies and nearly half of the workforce, while health insurance coverage has reached 96 per cent of the population, with a goal of universal coverage by 2030, Nguyên said.

Public education is now tuition-free nationwide, contributing to progress towards the quality education target under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

The diplomat proposed stronger policy coordination through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, integrating gender equality into labour and social policies and promoting women’s economic empowerment. 

He also highlighted the importance of advancing digital inclusion through investment in infrastructure and digital skills in rural, remote and disadvantaged areas, alongside enhanced international cooperation and support for developing countries.

In her opening remarks, President of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly Annalena Baerbock warned that climate change and inequality could heighten the risk of instability without comprehensive policy responses.

President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council Lok Bahadur Thapa called for greater investment in social protection and social services, describing them as the foundation of resilience and long-term growth.

During the general debate, many countries emphasised people-centred policies, expanded social protection, sustainable employment and support for vulnerable groups, while developing nations highlighted the need for finance, technology transfer and capacity-building assistance. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Permanent Secretariat member honours former Party leaders

Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú on Tuesday paid visits and extended New Year wishes to former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh and to offer incense in remembrance of late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at his residence.
Politics & Law

UN officially upgrades Việt Nam’s peacekeeping police unit to Level 3

Achieving PCRS Level 3 reflects Việt Nam’s strong commitment and high credibility as a troop- and police-contributing country to UN peacekeeping. It is regarded as an important stepping stone toward actual deployment, while affirming the professionalism, discipline and international integration capacity of the People’s Public Security Force.
Politics & Law

Party General Secretary offers incense in Tây Ninh, HCM City

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his entourage laid wreaths and offered incense at Trà Võ Martyrs’ Cemetery in the southern province of Tây Ninh on Sunday, honouring heroic martyrs who laid down their lives for national independence and freedom, ahead of the coming Lunar New Year (Tết).
Politics & Law

PM, spouse host banquet for diplomatic corps in Hà Nội

PM Phạm Minh Chính wished and believed that ambassadors, chargés d’affaires and heads of international organisations in Hà Nội would persist in their vital bridging role, further deepening practical and effective ties between Việt Nam and countries and international organisations
Politics & Law

NA Vice Chairwoman receives RoK Ambassador

Việt Nam and the RoK will continue to maintain high-level meetings, exchanges and interactions among parliamentary committees, legislators, young and female parliamentarians, to make bilateral relations more practical and close-knit.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom