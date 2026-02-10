Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Russia–Việt Nam relations continue to be strengthened across multiple areas: Russian ambassador

February 10, 2026 - 10:09
Bilateral ties have continued to deepen, underpinned by sustained and effective dialogue at all levels, including the highest one.

 

General Secretary Tô Lâm receives Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Việt Nam Gennady Bezdetko. — VNA/VNS Photo

MOSCOW — Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gennady Bezdetko on February 9 affirmed that Russia and Việt Nam maintain regular, substantive dialogue at various levels, contributing to strengthening bilateral relations across multiple fields, while granting an interview with the Russian News Agency TASS ahead of Russia’s Diplomatic Worker’s Day.

Bezdetko noted that 2025 poses numerous challenges as global geopolitical tensions continue to evolve, exerting a considerable impact on cooperation between the two countries.

However, bilateral ties have continued to deepen, underpinned by sustained and effective dialogue at all levels, including the highest one.

He described Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit to Russia in May 2025 as a flagship event of the year, marking an important milestone in bilateral relations.

During the visit, the two sides reached a series of agreements in the fields of economy, science, and human resources training, thereby further refining the legal framework and creating new momentum for Russia–Việt Nam multifaceted cooperation.

Bezdetko also highlighted the close coordination at international and regional forums such as the United Nations (UN), BRICS, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, and within the Russia–ASEAN framework.

He expressed his appreciation for Việt Nam’s support for, and co-sponsorship of many Russian initiatives at the UN General Assembly, reflecting their shared or similar views on numerous regional and global issues.

In addition, the Russian diplomat underscored the significance of the signing of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hà Nội in October 2025, describing it as a historic event.

According to a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin, delivered at the ceremony by Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan, the initiative proposed by Russia in 2019 to develop a comprehensive international treaty to counter the criminal use of information and communications technologies has become a reality thanks to the support of the majority of countries. — VNA/VNS 

UN officially upgrades Việt Nam’s peacekeeping police unit to Level 3

Achieving PCRS Level 3 reflects Việt Nam’s strong commitment and high credibility as a troop- and police-contributing country to UN peacekeeping. It is regarded as an important stepping stone toward actual deployment, while affirming the professionalism, discipline and international integration capacity of the People’s Public Security Force.
Party General Secretary offers incense in Tây Ninh, HCM City

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his entourage laid wreaths and offered incense at Trà Võ Martyrs’ Cemetery in the southern province of Tây Ninh on Sunday, honouring heroic martyrs who laid down their lives for national independence and freedom, ahead of the coming Lunar New Year (Tết).
PM, spouse host banquet for diplomatic corps in Hà Nội

PM Phạm Minh Chính wished and believed that ambassadors, chargés d’affaires and heads of international organisations in Hà Nội would persist in their vital bridging role, further deepening practical and effective ties between Việt Nam and countries and international organisations
NA Vice Chairwoman receives RoK Ambassador

Việt Nam and the RoK will continue to maintain high-level meetings, exchanges and interactions among parliamentary committees, legislators, young and female parliamentarians, to make bilateral relations more practical and close-knit.

