Việt Nam seeks to further strengthen traditional friendship with Uzbekistan: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always values and seeks to further strengthen its traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with Uzbekistan, said Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà at an online meeting with his Uzbekistani counterpart Jamshid Khodjaev on Monday.

The meeting aimed to review the implementation of high-level commitments and agreements reached in recent years and to discuss orientations and measures to further promote bilateral cooperation across all fields, including economy and trade, investment, energy and oil and gas, industry, mining, transport, agriculture, textiles and garments, education and training, and tourism.

The two Deputy PMs reviewed and assessed the implementation of the Việt Nam–Uzbekistan Action Plan for the 2025–2026 period and expressed satisfaction with the positive results achieved in recent years, especially since the official visit to Uzbekistan by National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and the meeting between the two Deputy Prime Ministers in April 2025. Political relations have continued to develop positively, with increased high-level exchanges and contacts. Cooperation in trade, investment, industry and agriculture, transport, and tourism has also recorded concrete progress.

Deputy Prime Minister Hà emphasised that governments and relevant ministries and agencies of both countries need to continue improving the legal framework and creating favourable mechanisms and conditions for agencies, organisations, and businesses to establish, maintain, and expand cooperation, enhance investment, connect the two markets, and facilitate deeper access to regional markets.

He stressed the importance of accelerating the conclusion and signing of agreements on education cooperation, visa exemptions for holders of various passport types, supplementary protocols to the Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Tax Evasion, and the early establishment of representative offices in each other’s territories.

Ha also underscored the need to translate cooperation priorities into concrete projects in both Việt Nam and Uzbekistan in order to fully leverage each side’s strengths, participate more deeply and effectively in regional and global value chains, and improve the quality and efficiency of cooperation. He proposed that the Government of Uzbekistan organize an investment promotion conference at an early date to introduce cooperation opportunities to Vietnamese enterprises.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in transport, including multimodal connectivity between the two countries, particularly through transit routes and Việt Nam’s seaports; facilitate the opening of additional direct flights and increased flight frequency by airlines of both countries; promote cooperation in education and training, student exchanges, and direct ties between localities.

Jamshid Khodjaev affirmed his support for Việt Nam’s expanded cooperation in oil and gas exploration and production in Uzbekistan, as well as deeper cooperation in investment, construction, metallurgy, agriculture, particularly agricultural processing, wet-rice cultivation, sericulture, and textiles and garments. He also expressed interest in considering the establishment of joint ventures in industry, machinery manufacturing, urban development, and next-generation industrial parks.

He agreed to support the opening of direct flights between Hà Nội and Tashkent and the expansion of cooperation between airlines of the two countries, as well as strengthening links between tourism enterprises to attract tourists to each other’s markets. He also expressed a desire to study and learn from Việt Nam’s experience in its Đổi mới (Renewal) process, economic modernisation, and efforts to improve people’s living standards.

The two Deputy PMs exchanged views on plans for high-level visits between the two countries in 2026 to create further momentum for bilateral cooperation. They agreed to task relevant ministries and agencies to work closely together to finalise cooperation documents and contents in specific sectors, and then report to their respective governments for signing during upcoming high-level visits and effective implementation following the visits, thus advancing bilateral relations in a deeper, more substantive, and effective manner. — VNA/VNS