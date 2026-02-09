PM launches emulation movements to boost green transformation, private sector development

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday called on ministries, local authorities, businesses and citizens to focus on five key priorities under the emulation movement on innovation, science and technology, digital transformation and green transition.

He made the call while he chaired a meeting to launch two nationwide emulation movements aimed at accelerating innovation, science and technology development, digital and green transformation, while strengthening the private sector and improving the efficiency of State-owned enterprises.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Chính said the first priority was to create breakthroughs in thinking, awareness and action, recognising science, technology, innovation and the green and digital transition as key drivers of growth and the foundation for improving productivity and national competitiveness.

These are also seen as essential tools for enhancing governance efficiency, strengthening national self-reliance and safeguarding national defence and security, according to the PM.

Developing modern, secure and efficient digital and green infrastructure to avoid wastefulness and promoting innovation and the robust application of digital and green transformation across all sectors and in international cooperation are also priorities.

Other key priorities include advancing the digital economy, digital society, digital Government and digital citizenship in association with the 'Digital Literacy for All' movement and digital platforms, with the goal of ensuring three securities (security, safety and public confidence), as well as accelerating the green transition and climate change mitigation to support rapid and sustainable economic growth.

The Prime Minister said that the 14th National Party Congress identified “strategic autonomy, self-reliance and confidence to advance strongly in a new era” as a core strategic objective.

This reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to national independence associated with socialism, emphasising the need to rely on internal strength and endogenous resources, avoid dependence or passivity, and adapt flexibly and effectively to real-world developments.

Chính said the fastest, shortest and most sustainable path towards strategic autonomy would lie in science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and the green transition, along with building an independent, self-reliant economy that is deeply, comprehensively and effectively integrated into the global economy.

“This is an objective requirement of development, an inevitable trend of the times and a strategic choice of the country,” he said.

Mastering strategic technologies, establishing a new growth model, restructuring the economy and developing the digital, green and circular economies would require the pioneering and leading role of the business community, with the State sector playing a leading role and the private sector serving as one of the most important growth drivers, he added.

Driving private sector development

With regard to the emulation movement on strengthening private enterprises and enhancing the efficiency of State-owned enterprises, the Prime Minister outlined five focal tasks under the guiding principle of 'businesses at the centre, infrastructure as the foundation and institutions as the driving force'.

These include shifting from an administrative management mindset to one focused on development facilitation, public service and modern governance, with closer support for businesses; improving institutions in a comprehensive and timely manner to remove bottlenecks and create a fair, transparent and favourable investment and business environment; building the business community around the 'five transformations' (digitalisation, greening, smart operations, optimal resource use and harmonisation of interests) while ensuring regional and global competitiveness; and strengthening support for enterprises in accessing resources, start-ups, innovation and connectivity.

Businesses were also urged to modernise governance models, improve production and business efficiency, take the lead in mastering technologies and pursuing digital and green transformation, deepen international integration, build Vietnamese brands and foster corporate culture, business ethics and a modern, responsible and humane entrepreneurial workforce.

To ensure broad participation and tangible results in implementing the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress, the Prime Minister called on all levels of Government and officials to deliver three breakthroughs: in thinking and awareness, reform and development facilitation and execution and outcomes.

He said that the emulation movements must meet the criteria of 'three no’s', namely no formalism or showmanship; no short-term, fragmented or superficial efforts; and no waste of resources or lack of public engagement.

Chính also urged the business community, entrepreneurs and workers to demonstrate 'three pioneering roles': pioneering in overcoming personal limits, in advancing digital and green transformation and in pursuing legitimate, lawful and humane wealth creation.

Finally, he appealed to every citizen to become an active agent in emulation of patriotism, solidarity and trust in Party leadership and State management; learning, labour and contribution; and innovation in building, protecting and developing the nation.

Concluding his remarks, the PM said the launch of the two emulation movements was a significant step towards swiftly and effectively translating the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress into concrete action across society.— VNS