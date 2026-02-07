Party General Secretary urges shift from words to action, from awareness to implementation

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary Tô Lâm has called for a consistent and resolute shift in mindset from talk to action and from awareness to implementation to soon translate the Resolution of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam into tangible outcomes.

Addressing the national conference held on Saturday to disseminate and implement the Congress Resolution, the Party General Secretary stressed that all the country’s achievements have consistently been associated with periods in which correct policies were carried out resolutely and effectively.

Reflecting on 80 years of national development, particularly the four decades of Đổi mới (Renewal), the Party leader affirmed that the Party’s decision to pursue Đổi mới was historically significant and forward-looking, grounded in the country’s realities and in the political resolve of a genuine revolutionary Party willing to confront the truth and innovate for the benefit of the people and the nation.

He stressed that the current task is not only to reaffirm the correctness of the path of Đổi mới, but more importantly to pursue stronger, more decisive and more comprehensive innovation in development thinking, growth model and, in particular, implementation capacity.

The most fundamental bottleneck today lies not in policy direction but in the ability to translate policy into tangible development outcomes, he observed.

To meet the growing requirements of national development in the new period, General Secretary Lâm requested a consistent and resolute shift in mindset from talk to action, and from awareness to implementation.

The congress documents highlight the need to firmly address shortcomings such as “talking more than doing”, “speaking well but performing poorly”, and “failing to match words with actions”, while putting an end to bureaucratic and formalistic working practices.

Each Party committee, Party organisation, cadre, and Party member, particularly leaders, must demonstrate a high sense of responsibility and take the lead in turning policies into reality, he stated.

The Resolution of the 14th Congress sets strategic development goals for the new period and demands stronger capacity to translate these goals into specific and measurable results that directly benefit the people.

In this regard, the General Secretary identified five decisive priorities in implementing the Resolution.

They are improving the capacity to institutionalise the Resolution into policies and laws; reforming implementation methods and strengthening enforcement discipline; taking development effectiveness and public satisfaction as the highest measure of success; building a contingent of cadres capable of organising implementation and daring to think, act, and bear responsibility for the common good; and linking the Congress implementation with the reform of the Party's leadership methodology and the improvement of national governance efficiency.

He underlined that in the new stage of development, discipline and responsibility must be placed first.

Task allocation must be accompanied by clear mechanisms for inspection, evaluation and accountability.

Organisational and personnel weaknesses must not be allowed to slow national progress, he said, noting that time is a vital and non-renewable development resource, and delays in implementation risk wasting resources and missing opportunities for development.

The country’s future development, he added, will depend greatly on the sense of responsibility, political resolve and capacity for action of each Party committee, Party organisation, cadre and Party member, especially those in leadership positions, the leader stated.

He requested that following the conference, Party committees, authorities, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front committees and socio-political organisations promptly translate the Resolution into action plans suited to their functions and practical conditions, identify immediate priorities and breakthrough tasks, and ensure that commitments are followed through with concrete results.— VNA/VNS