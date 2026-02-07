Official reports on Party building tasks, Party Statutes implementation

HÀ NỘI — A report reviewing the Party building during the 13th National Party Congress tenure and the 15-year implementation of the Party Statutes (2011-25), along with orientations, tasks, and measures for the Party building and Party Statutes implementation during the 14th Congress tenure were presented at a national conference on Saturday.

Delivering the report at the hybrid event, held to disseminate and implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, Lê Minh Hưng, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission, said that during the 13th National Congress term, the Party building was truly placed in a "key" position, implemented decisively and comprehensively with the motto of closely combining "construction" and "combat".

The achievements gained so far, especially the revolution in apparatus reform and streamlining, have created a solid foundation for the country to enter a new era of development, he noted.

Entering the 14th term, the Party identified the core objective of strengthening the building, rectification, and self-renewal so that the Party truly embodies morality and civility. To this end, the 14th Congress identified three breakthrough measures.

The first is to enhance the capacity for self-renewal and self-improvement to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the Party's leadership and governance; to improve the Party's capacity to formulate policies and guidelines; to reform the process of formulating, promulgating, and implementing the Party's policies and guidelines; and to promote administrative reform within the Party.

The second is to effectively implement the new model for the political system's organisational apparatus to ensure smooth operation and meet the requirements and tasks of national development in the new development stage; to continue strongly innovating the personnel work to ensure objectivity, democracy, substance, and effectiveness, especially the assessment and evaluation of cadres; to improve the quality of cadres at all levels, especially strategic- and grassroots-level ones.

The remainder is to tighten discipline and order, promote decentralisation, and ensure strict and effective control of the exercise of power; to pay special attention to the Party's inspection, supervision, and disciplinary work; and to resolutely and persistently promote the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena, according to Hưng.

Following the directives of General Secretary Tô Lâm, each Party committee, Party organisation, Party member, agency and unit, especially the leaders, must proactively shift from "correct understanding" to "effective implementation”, and from "strong determination" to "clear results".

They need to combine "direction and governance" with "inspection, supervision, and accountability" in implementing the 10 groups of tasks with specific timelines for implementation.

Those task groups cover enhancing the Party building in terms of politics; building the Party ideologically strong; promoting the Party building in terms of morality; strengthening mass mobilisation and further tightening the close-knit bonds between the Party and the people; and building the organisational apparatus of the political system.

The others are enhancing the consolidation and building of grassroots Party organisations, and improving the quality of Party members; strongly reforming the personnel work; stepping up the Party’s examination, supervision, and discipline; pushing ahead with the resolute and persistent combat against corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena; and continuing to strongly reform the Party’s leadership and ruling methodology, Hưng noted.

He went on to say that results of the 15-year implementation of the Party Statutes (2011-25) show that the regulations in the Statutes, and the Central Committee's regulations and instructions on the implementation are fundamentally appropriate, and they have been reviewed, supplemented, amended, and issued promptly to meet practical needs, substantially contributing to the building of the Party into an increasingly clean and strong organisation.

They form the foundation for maintaining solidarity and unity throughout the Party while ensuring the Party’s comprehensive leadership over the State and society.

However, the implementation of the Party Statutes still faces some limitations and obstacles, he noted, adding that the 14th Party Congress determined that the Statutes, along with the Political Platform for national construction during the transitional period to socialism, will be supplemented and amended at the 15th National Party Congress, which coincides with the 100th founding anniversary of the Party.

Regarding the amendment and supplementation of the Party Statutes and the Party Central Committee's regulations and guidelines, the Politburo has assigned the Organisation Commission to coordinate with relevant agencies to study the limitations and obstacles in order to advise on the amendment and supplementation of the regulations on the Statutes implementation, which will be reported to the Party Central Committee for consideration and approval at its second session, the official said.— VNA/VNS