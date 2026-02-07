Politics & Law
Vietnamese Ambassador presents copy of credentials to French Foreign Ministry

February 07, 2026 - 16:48
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trịnh Đức Hải said it was his honour to be appointed Ambassador of Việt Nam to France and thanked the French ministry for the cordial reception and the goodwill demonstrated in accepting the credentials upon his arrival in Paris.
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trịnh Đức Hải (right) meets with Mathieu Carmona, Deputy Director of State Protocol at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, in Paris on Saturday.— VNA/VNS Photo

PARIS — Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trịnh Đức Hải presented a copy of his credentials to Mathieu Carmona, Deputy Director of State Protocol at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, at a meeting in Paris on Friday.

The diplomat said it was his honour to be appointed Ambassador of Việt Nam to France and thanked the French ministry for the cordial reception and the goodwill demonstrated in accepting the credentials upon his arrival in Paris.

Hai noted with satisfaction that Việt Nam – France relations have been developing strongly, especially since the official upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He reviewed the key milestones marked by important high-level visits, including the trips to France by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm in October 2024 and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in June 2025; along with French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Việt Nam in May 2025.

Building on this solid foundation, the ambassador affirmed that he will make every effort to contribute to the substantive and effective development of Việt Nam – France relations for the benefit of the two peoples, and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Carmona, for his part, voiced his confidence that Ambassador Hải, with his broad diplomatic experience, will fulfil his duties and contribute positively to the enhancement of ties between the two countries.

He also affirmed that his agency will work closely and provide the best possible conditions for the diplomat and the Vietnamese mission in France to operate more effectively, thereby further deepening bilateral relations in a sustainable manner.— VNA/VNS

