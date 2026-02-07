National conference held to disseminate, implement Party Congress’s resolution

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Political Bureau and Secretariat opened a national conference in Hanoi on Saturday morning to disseminate and implement the Resolution of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

The hybrid event, with the main venue at the Diên Hồng Hall of the National Assembly building, is connected with 31,097 sites of central agencies, provincial and commune-level localities, and Party organisations of the armed forces and businesses nationwide via videoconferencing, with more than 1.9 million participants. It is also broadcast live by Vietnam Television and Radio the Voice of Vietnam, as well as on digital platforms.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm is attending and delivering guidelines at the conference, which also sees the presence of former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, former Politburo member and former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng, Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, former Politburo members and former National Assembly Chairpersons Nguyễn Sinh Hùng and Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, and Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú.

Through 10 topics, the conference focuses on the key contents and new points in the documents of the 14th National Party Congress.

These topics include some new and core issues and experiences during 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal) identified in the documents of the 14th National Party Congress; the action plan for implementing the Congress Resolution; the review report on the Party building during the 13th National Congress term and on the 15-year implementation of the Party Statutes (2011–2025), directions, tasks, and measures for the Party building and the implementation of the Party Statutes during the 14th National Congress term; and an assessment of the five-year implementation of the 10-year socio-economic development strategy for 2021–2030 and the socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030.

Other items on the agenda include the promotion of the strength of great national solidarity in the cause of national construction, development and defence in the new era; the Congress’s new mindset and understanding on national defence and safeguarding; the Congress’s new mindset and understanding on national security; and the development of foreign relations in the new era commensurate with the country’s historical and cultural stature and position.

The remaining topics are the outline reviewing 100 years of the Party's leadership over the Vietnamese revolution (1930–2030), orientation for leadership over national development in the next 100 years (2030–2130) and a review of the 40-year implementation of the Platform on national construction during the transitional period to socialism; and the reform of the inspection and supervision work to help strengthen discipline and order to meet the requirements of tasks in the new context in accordance with the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS