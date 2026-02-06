Việt Nam always attaches importance to relations with Cambodia: NA Chairman

PHNOM PENH — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn met with President of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sudary in Phnom Penh on Friday.

At the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction that since the meetings between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), as well as among the CPV, CPP, and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) in February 2025, relations between the Vietnamese and Cambodian Parties, States, and legislatures have continued to be strengthened and developed in an increasingly close, united, and substantive manner. Cooperation via the Party channel has continued to play a guiding and foundational role in the comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

They said the exchange of delegations at all levels, including those of parliamentarians and friendship parliamentary groups, have been maintained regularly. Defence and security cooperation remains an important pillar of the bilateral relations, while security and order along the shared border have been firmly maintained. Bilateral cooperation mechanisms have been implemented effectively, and economic and trade cooperation has continued to grow positively. Joint work in education and training, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchange has also been promoted.

Briefing the Cambodian side on the results of the CPV’s 14th National Congress, Chairman Mẫn affirmed that Việt Nam’s foreign policy consistently follows the line of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, development, and being a friend, a reliable partner, and a responsible member of the international community.

Việt Nam always attaches importance to the strategic significance of relations with Cambodia, which have been nurtured by the long-standing solidarity between the two peoples and are considered a valuable shared asset of the two Parties, States, and the peoples of both countries, he stressed.

Both legislative leaders agreed to further strengthen political trust, maintain regular parliamentary contacts to exchange experience in legislation, supervision, and making decisions on important national issues, and coordinate activities to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia (June 24, 1967 – 2027).

They also agreed to enhance people-to-people diplomacy, promote exchanges among different social groups, friendship associations, women parliamentarians, young parliamentarians, and border localities, while stepping up communication on the historical significance and importance of bilateral solidarity.

For her part, NA President Sudary expressed her hope that the two governments and legislatures would strengthen efforts to combat fake news to prevent negative impacts on bilateral relations.

The two sides spoke highly of the results of the high-level meeting between the CPV and the CPP earlier the same day, noting that it provided an opportunity to exchange views and outline cooperation directions for mutual development. They agreed to effectively implement cooperation agreements between the two NAs, promote the role of legislative bodies in advancing the bilateral ties, supervise the implementation of signed treaties and agreements, and increase information exchange and experience sharing in institutional and legal development.

On this occasion, Chairman Mẫn thanked and requested the Cambodian side to continue paying attention to addressing the legal status of people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia, creating favourable conditions for them to stabilise their lives and contribute to Cambodia’s development and the bilateral relations. He also proposed both sides continue facilitating the operations of Vietnamese citizens and businesses in Cambodia. — VNA/VNS