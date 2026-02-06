Breakthrough resolution on culture

Samdech Techo Hun Sen affirmed that Cambodia treasures and seeks to further strengthen the bilateral relations. He also hailed Việt Nam’s socio-economic progress, saying he hopes that the sides will further open their markets to deepen economic linkages.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his entourage laid wreaths at the Independence Monument, the Memorial to late King Norodom Sihanouk, and the Cambodia–Việt Nam Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on Friday.
In recent years, Việt Nam–Cambodia ties have thrived with substantive results. Political trust between the two countries has been fostered, providing a solid foundation and overall direction for all-around cooperation.
The visit holds great significance, providing an important opportunity for high-ranking leaders of the two countries to enhance exchanges, consolidate the foundation of political trust, and accelerate the implementation of agreements already reached.
The visit not only helps further consolidate the solid political foundation of Việt Nam – Cambodia relations, but also creates new momentum to promote comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries.
The successful visit is of historic significance, contributing to the continued consolidation and advancement of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos.
The Lao leader stressed that the Party, State and people of Laos will do their utmost, together with their Vietnamese counterparts, to safeguard and strengthen the great friendship and special solidarity.