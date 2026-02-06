Party chief meets President of Lao Front for National Development

VIENTIANE — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm met with President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune in Vientiane on Thursday as part of his state visit to Laos.

During the meeting, Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune highly valued the Vietnamese leader’s state visit as well as the outcomes of the talks between General Secretary Lâm and Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith. He said the visit vividly reflected the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

The Lao official congratulated Việt Nam on the successful organisation of the 14th National Congress of the CPV and its 96th anniversary. He expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the CPV Central Committee, headed by General Secretary Lâm, Việt Nam will continue to record major achievements in its new stage of development.

Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune noted that the LFNC has consistently played an important role in rallying and uniting people of all Lao ethnic groups as well as overseas Lao communities, making significant contributions to national development. In recent years, cooperation between the Central Committee of the LFNC and the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) has been carried out effectively, helping preserve and promote the special relationship between the two countries. Under the guidance of the two Parties, joint programmes and projects between the two fronts have yielded positive results, further deepening the history of Lao – Vietnamese cooperation.

General Secretary Lâm praised the LFNC and the Lao – Việt Nam Friendship Association for their important role in mobilising all strata of Lao society, strengthening the great national unity bloc, and contributing to the building and safeguarding of Laos. He stressed that these organisations also serve as a reliable bridge connecting the peoples of the two countries, helping to continuously consolidate and develop their great friendship.

The Vietnamese leader said documents of the CPV’s 14th National Congress place special emphasis on the role of the VFF in the political system, affirming its position as the broadest political alliance and voluntary union of social strata, ethnic groups, religions and overseas Vietnamese, as well as a solid bridge linking the Party and State with the people.

He proposed further strengthening cooperation between the VFF and the LFNC, and between the two countries’ friendship associations, through regular exchanges of experience in mass mobilisation, coordination in countering distortions that undermine Việt Nam – Laos relations, and closer cooperation in promoting business links, cultural exchanges, education, healthcare and people-to-people activities.

The VFF and the LFNC need to work closely together to celebrate major holidays and important events of each country, especially in 2027 – the Year of Việt Nam – Laos Friendship, which will feature milestones of profound significance, such as the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 50th anniversary of the Việt Nam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, he said.

The Vietnamese Party and State remain steadfast in their support, creating optimal conditions for both front organisations to operate effectively, pool the strength of great national unity and the solidarity between their people in pursuit of development goals, he added.

The Vietnamese leader believed that through the concerted efforts and unity of the two Parties, States, and peoples, and the important roles of the LFNC, VFF, the Laos – Việt Nam Friendship Association, and social organisations of both countries, the special relationship will further thrive, for the benefit of each country and for peace, friendship, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, for his part, thanked General Secretary Lâm for his guiding orientations, affirming that they are crucial to enhance operational effectiveness and coordination between the two front organisations in the coming time.

The two Front organisations will effectively follow cooperation agendas to maximise their roles and contribute to the common achievements of each country and bilateral relations. Meanwhile, both countries’ friendship associations will further boost people-to-people diplomacy, making important contributions to consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

On the evening the same day, General Secretary Lâm joined Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane, along with high-ranking delegations from both countries, at a wrist-tying ceremony. The ritual, deeply rooted in Lao cultural life, remains an enduring custom symbolising wishes for peace, good fortune, and well-being for those who receive the sacred strings.

Later, the Vietnamese leaders attended a banquet hosted by Party General Secretary and President Thongloun. — VNA/VNS