Party chief meets Lao Prime Minister, pledges deeper strategic cohesion

VIENTIANE — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm met with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on Thursday in Vientiane during his state visit to Laos, reaffirming the two countries’ resolve to further deepen their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

PM Sonexay Siphandone said General Secretary Lâm's visit is taking place amid the shared joy of both nations following the successful Party congresses in Việt Nam and Laos. He said the visit carries profound historical significance, creating fresh momentum for consolidating and further deepening the Việt Nam–Laos relationship.

The Lao leader highlighted that General Secretary Lâm’s choice of Laos as the first destination in his external activities following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam reflects the highest priority Việt Nam attaches to relations with Laos. This, he stressed, is a priceless shared asset of the two nations, demonstrating the highest level of political trust between the two Parties and States and vividly reflecting the special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos.

On the occasion, PM Sonexay Siphandone congratulated General Secreatry Lâm on his re-election. He spoke highly of the outcomes of the high-level talks earlier the same day and noted that it was unprecedented for all three key leaders of Việt Nam to pay a visit to Laos at the same time, underscoring the special nature of bilateral ties.

The Lao PM praised Việt Nam’s great, comprehensive and historically significant achievements in national construction and defence, particularly after 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), including notable accomplishments during the 13th Party Congress term. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, headed by General Secretary Lâm, Việt Nam will continue to achieve new successes and fulfil its strategic development goals for 2030 and the vision to 2045. He also conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam for their sincere, timely and effective support for Laos over the years.

For his part, General Secretary Lâm expressed his pleasure at returning to Laos on his first overseas trip in this capacity. He congratulated Sonexay Siphandone on his re-election to the Politburo of the 12th Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), noting that this reflects the Lao Party, State and people’s high confidence in his leadership capacity, prestige and contributions to national development.

The leader commended Laos’ achievements in recent years, particularly the historic, comprehensive outcomes after four decades of renewal under the leadership of the LPRP. He congratulated Laos on the successful 12th Party Congress, describing it as a major political event that reaffirmed national unity and steadfast commitment to comprehensive renewal aimed at sustainable socialist-oriented development.

He expressed confidence that with strong political will, solid experience accumulated over 40 years of renewal, and the sound leadership of the Party and Government, Laos will continue to secure even greater achievements, successfully fulfill goals set at the 12th Party Congress and confidently advance toward its development goals for 2055.

The General Secretary highly valued the Lao Party, State and Government’s efforts in steering socio-economic development, stabilising the macro-economy, addressing difficulties and improving people’s livelihoods. He also praised the direct and effective contributions of PM Sonexay Siphandone and Lao ministries and localities in promoting deeper, more substantive bilateral cooperation, affirming Việt Nam’s consistent support for Laos’ renewal and international integration.

The Party chief stressed the need to further substantiate the “strategic cohesion” agreed upon in December 2025, affirming a shared vision, intertwined strategic interests and long-term companionship for the sustainable, resilient and prosperous development of both nations.

He welcomed the close and determined coordination between the two governments and urged the two Prime Ministers to continue directing relevant agencies to effectively implement and concretise high-level commitments and agreements. He also called for enhanced political trust, sustained high-level exchanges across all channels, and effective implementation of outcomes from the 48th meeting of the Việt Nam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee.

General Secretary Lâm suggested the two sides step up and achieve breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment cooperation; roll out concrete measures to strengthen connectivity and complementarity between the two economies, laying the groundwork for long-term cooperation and shared development; and prioritise linkages in transport and energy infrastructure.

He also called for stronger information exchange and the sharing of experience in macroeconomic management and in building independent, self-reliant economies amid deeper, more substantive and effective international integration; enhanced cooperation in education and training, culture, digital transformation and innovation, as well as the application of science and technology in management and production; and efforts to promote connectivity among the Việt Nam–Laos–Cambodia economies in line with the three sides’ common perceptions.

Both leaders agreed on the future direction of cooperation, stressing the need to swiftly and decisively translate commitments into concrete results, taking the interests of the two peoples as the highest measure of success. They also agreed to closely coordinate in preparing major anniversaries in 2027, including the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

On the occasion of Việt Nam’s traditional Lunar New Year, PM Sonexay Siphandone extended best wishes to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS