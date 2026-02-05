Vietnamese Party leader's visit to strengthen Party- and State-level ties with Cambodia: CPP spokesperson

PHNOM PENH — The upcoming visit to Cambodia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm is expected to reinforce cooperation between the two Parties and States, and promote mutual understanding and friendship for shared benefits, remarked Suos Yara, Vice Chairman of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee’s External Relations Commission and CPP spokesperson.

General Secretary Lâm is scheduled to lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on a state visit to Cambodia on February 6.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Suos Yara described Việt Nam–Cambodia relations as a long-standing friendship rooted in the close ties between late King-Father Norodom Sihanouk and former leaders of the Party and Government of Việt Nam, and continued by successive generations of leaders. The relationship has been maintained by CPP President Samdech Techo Hun Sen and carried forward by the third generation of leadership, including Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet.

He noted that it is distinctive in the region as the two countries have supported each other since the periods of colonialism and imperialism and during trying times, forming strong and enduring solidarity.

This historical truth should not be forgotten and should continue to be strengthened among younger generations, in line with the guiding principle of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability, he stressed.

Suos Yara also highlighted that General Secretary Lâm's visit coincides with a visit by the General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, adding both newly elected Party leaders of Việt Nam and Laos have chosen Cambodia as the rendezvous and the venue for high-level discussions.

Trust and traditional friendship built in the past should look towards future development, he said.

Sharing the agenda of upcoming bilateral and trilateral high-level Party meetings in Phnom Penh, the CPP official said that during his visit, General Secretary Lâm will co-chair a high-level meeting between the Political Bureau of the CPV Central Committee and the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee, along with another of the three Party leaders of Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos.

According to him, the regular high-level bilateral and trilateral meetings between the three countries' Parties demonstrate the strong trust and shared commitment to maintaining sustainable and sound relations through the Party channel for the benefit of the countries involved. He added that cooperation extends beyond Party-to-Party relations to government-level implementation across diplomacy, defence, security, the economy, society, culture, tourism, digital transformation, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Amid increasingly complex and unpredictable global developments, Suos Yara said Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos should strengthen economic and trade links, particularly by enhancing supply-chain reliability.

On the basis of mutual respect for independence, sovereignty and long-term regional peace, he added, the Việt Nam– Cambodia–Laos high-level meetings have become a special mechanism in the region, particularly within the Mekong sub-region and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He noted that the events taking place in Phnom Penh this week serve as an important Party-channel diplomatic platform, enabling the three neighbouring countries to deepen solidarity and expand relations beyond the region through international political-party networks such as the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP).

From a regional perspective, the CPP official emphasised that they represent an important pillar of cooperation and an effective forum for addressing shared challenges amid rapidly changing and complex global and regional situations. — VNA/VNS