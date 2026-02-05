Vietnamese Party chief arrives in Vientiane, beginning state visit to Laos

VIENTIANE — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on Thursday morning, starting a state visit to Laos at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and the Vietnamese delegation were welcomed at the airport by senior Lao leaders, including Politburo member and Standing Member of the LPRP Central Committee’s Secretariat Vilay Lakhamphong; Politburo member, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Chief of the LPRP Central Committee’s Office Phet Phomphiphak; and Politburo member, Minister of Education and Sports Thongsalith Mangnomek.

On the Vietnamese side, Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Tâm and his spouse, along with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, representatives of Vietnamese agencies, and members of the Vietnamese community and students in Laos, were also present at the airport to welcome the delegation.

In a warm atmosphere of friendship, a large number of overseas Vietnamese, Vietnamese students, and Lao students and residents waved the flags of the two countries at the airport and along the route to welcome the Vietnamese leader and delegation.

The visit takes place shortly after the success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV and the 12th National Congress of the LPRP. The selection of Laos as the first country for the visit by General Secretary Lâm and the high-ranking delegation of the Party and State in the new term holds profound political significance, demonstrating Việt Nam's consistent policy of attaching special importance and top priority to the Việt Nam–Laos relationship. This is also the first State visit that Laos has welcomed following its 12th National Party Congress. It comes just over a week after the trip to Việt Nam by Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun – the first foreign head of state to visit Việt Nam after the 14th National Congress of the CPV.

The trip is an occasion for the two Parties and countries to continue affirming their great special solidarity, faithful attachment, and unwavering bond – a relationship that has been tested and continuously nurtured throughout history. At the same time, it reflects the highest political determination of the top leaders of both Parties and nations to further develop the bilateral ties in an increasingly substantive and effective manner. — VNA/VNS