Military Region 9 strengthens defence cooperation with Cambodia

CẦN THƠ — A delegation from the Development Department under Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence, led by its Director Lt. Gen. Ouk Hoeunpisey, paid a Lunar New Year visit to officers and soldiers of the armed forces under Việt Nam's Military Region 9 on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Lt. Gen. Ouk Hoeunpisey reviewed key achievements in cooperation between the Cambodian Development Department and Military Region 9 in recent years, reaffirming the strong solidarity and friendship between Việt Nam and Cambodia. He highlighted Military Region 9’s practical support, including assistance in building facilities and working headquarters, training personnel, and providing healthcare support for Cambodian armed forces units and local communities.

The Cambodian officer also expressed interest in learning from Việt Nam's experience and effective practices in agricultural production, particularly animal husbandry and crop cultivation, as well as other operational areas. He extended New Year greetings, wishing good health, happiness and success to officers, soldiers and their families in Military Region 9.

Deputy Commander of Military Region 9 Maj. Gen. Nguyễn Minh Triều, expressed appreciation for the Development Department’s contributions to strengthening bilateral cooperation, helping consolidate ties between Military Region 9 and the Cambodian agency, as well as the broader friendship between the Việt Nam People’s Army and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

He affirmed that Military Region 9 remains ready to continue supporting its Cambodian partners through exchanges of experience and cooperation in applying science and technology to agriculture and other fields. — VNA/VNS