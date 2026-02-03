Senior Party official meets outstanding secretaries of grassroots Party cells

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú held a meeting with 96 outstanding secretaries of grassroots Party cells nationwide in Hà Nội on Tuesday on the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930-2026).

The 96 honourees are exemplary Party cell secretaries selected and recommended by Party committees at all levels. They are recognised for outstanding performance, high prestige, innovative models and effective practices that have delivered tangible results in the Party building, socio-economic development, improvement of people's living standards, and enhancement of the great national solidarity at the grassroots level.

The event was also joined by some other Politburo members, secretaries, members and alternate members of the Party Central Committee, along with officials from ministries and central agencies.

After listening to the secretaries' reports, Tú underscored the meeting’s political significance, noting that it both recognised exemplary grassroots Party secretaries and reflected the Party’s strong commitment to the Party building at the grassroots level, where its policies and resolutions are put into action.

He emphasised that from the very beginning, the Party has consistently seen Party cells as its “roots”, with local Party organisations acting as the “foundation and political nucleus” at the grassroots level.

He noted that the Party’s leadership, direction, and combatant strength are most clearly reflected in how efficient these cells are, as well as in the leadership, accountability, and exemplary conduct of their secretaries.

As heads of Party organisations who work closely and directly with cadres, Party members, and the people, secretaries of grassroot Party cells must demonstrate strong mettle, wisdom, credibility and a high sense of responsibility, as well as dedication and willingness to put collective interests above all else, Tú stressed.

Quoting President Hồ Chí Minh’s reminder that a Party cell secretary must be a person of prestige who can unite Party members and stay close to the people, he said the guidance remains fully relevant as the Party advances major decisions after the 14th National Congress, amid higher requirements for leadership and implementation capacity.

The meeting offered a chance to recognise and commend exemplary Party cell secretaries who represent more than 200,000 nationwide, he noted.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, the official spoke highly of the achievements of the grassroots Party cell secretaries, stressing that regardless of their positions, sectors, or localities, they remain steadfast in the Party's ideals, absolutely loyal to the Party, and true to their word and action while serving as the driving force at the grassroots level, substantially contributing to national construction and defence.

He underscored the critical importance of the period to 2030 in realising the strategic development goals toward the centenaries of the Party and the nation. He asked the secretaries to focus on three core tasks – improving the quality of Party cells’ activities, strengthening the leadership capacity and combatant strength of grassroots Party organisations, and reinforcing public trust in the Party.

Tú told them to engage in direct leadership, implementation and on-the-ground problem-solving at the grassroots level, reform leadership mindset and methodology, propose solutions to institutional bottlenecks, devise measures for personnel quality improvement, tighten discipline, and proactively prevent ideological and ethical degradation.

The secretaries must take the lead in grassroots digital transformation in line with Resolution No 57-NQ/TW; promote practical and results-oriented Party cell meetings as a political imperative; enhance democracy, criticism, and self-criticism; assign clear duties with accountability to each person; and promote examination and monitoring, thereby reinforcing solidarity, leadership capacity, and the combatant strength of grassroots Party organisations, he added.

He also requested the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and Party committees at all levels further improve mechanisms and policies, strengthen training and capacity building, provide timely encouragement and recognition, and ensure adequate working conditions for Party cell secretaries, especially those in remote, border, island, and disadvantaged areas.

The Permanent member acknowledged and thanked grassroots Party cell secretaries nationwide for their dedicated and often unsung contributions, expressing confidence that they will continue to uphold the trust in the Party at the grassroots level and serve as a firm mainstay for cadres, Party members, and the people.

On Tuesday evening, the Organisation Commission, in coordination with the Communist Review, the Nhân Dân (People) Newspaper, Vietnam Television (VTV), and the Việt Nam Journalists Association, hosted a ceremony in Hà Nội to honour outstanding Party cell secretaries and present the 10th Búa Liềm Vàng (Golden Hammer and Sickle) Awards 2025. — VNA/VNS